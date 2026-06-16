For a long time, choosing a university in India was largely about reputation, proximity to home, or simply following a familiar path. Students enrolled in courses that had existed for decades, trusting the skills they gained would remain relevant by the time they graduated. Today, however, the pace of change is much faster, and the world of work is continuously evolving.

Graphic Era University and its focus on preparing students for evolving careers

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Now students are entering an environment where industries are reshaping, and career paths are being redefined. Skills that were once considered specialised are quickly becoming essential, while entirely new fields are emerging every few years. As a result, students and parents are no longer asking only whether a university offers a degree. They are asking whether it understands where the future is headed and whether its students will be prepared for it.

This changing mindset is one of the reasons why Graphic Era University has increasingly become part of conversations around future ready education in India.

Preparing students for industries that are still evolving

What makes the university stand out is the ecosystem it has built around learning, industry exposure, research, and career readiness. Graphic Era University holds a NAAC A+ grade and has been ranked 48th in the NIRF rankings 2025, reflecting its strong academic standing. Institutions like Graphic Era are moving beyond traditional classroom learning to create environments where students understand how industries are changing and how they can adapt confidently.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the strongest examples of this is Graphic Era becoming India’s first Generative AI ready campus in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. At a time when artificial intelligence is influencing sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to media and software, the university’s decision reflects an understanding that students entering college today are likely to work in industries that will look very different by the time they graduate. This focus on future-ready learning is reflected in its outcomes, during 2025 and 2026 placement cycles, where 44 students secured Amazon offers, each with package of ₹47.88 LPA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the strongest examples of this is Graphic Era becoming India’s first Generative AI ready campus in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. At a time when artificial intelligence is influencing sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to media and software, the university’s decision reflects an understanding that students entering college today are likely to work in industries that will look very different by the time they graduate. This focus on future-ready learning is reflected in its outcomes, during 2025 and 2026 placement cycles, where 44 students secured Amazon offers, each with package of ₹47.88 LPA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What makes this initiative meaningful is that it is not restricted to a subject or specialisation. It introduces students to technologies, systems, and work environments they are likely to encounter professionally, helping classrooms become more aligned with real industry expectations. Why industry exposure matters more than ever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes this initiative meaningful is that it is not restricted to a subject or specialisation. It introduces students to technologies, systems, and work environments they are likely to encounter professionally, helping classrooms become more aligned with real industry expectations. Why industry exposure matters more than ever {{/usCountry}}

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One of the biggest concerns students often express today is the gap between classroom learning and workplace expectations. Many graduates realise during internships or placements that understanding concepts and applying them practically are very different things.

Graphic Era’s focus on industry integrated education attempts to bridge this gap. Students are exposed to internships, mentorship opportunities, workshops, industrial interactions, and live projects that help them understand professional environments much earlier in their academic journey. Instead of treating employability as something reserved for the final year, career readiness becomes part of the overall student experience.

This approach is especially important in industries driven by constant innovation where adaptability and practical understanding matter as much as academic performance.

Placements

Placements today are about preparedness, not just recruitment

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This emphasis on practical learning has contributed to the university building strong placement outcomes and recruiter relationships over the years. Companies today are not simply looking for graduates with degrees. They are looking for individuals who can adapt quickly, solve problems, and work comfortably with changing technologies.

Graphic Era’s placement ecosystem continues to attract recruiters across technology and corporate sectors. The university also focuses heavily on preparing students through mock interviews, aptitude training, and exposure to specialised facilities such as its iOS Development Centre and NVIDIA Labs, alongside communication development, internships, and industry interactions that help students navigate professional expectations with greater confidence.

According to recent placement data, recruiters visiting the campus have included companies such as Google, Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft, PayPal, Volvo, Atlassian, TCS, and Infosys. The university’s strong placement record is reflected in:

4,300+ placement offers across recent batches

444+ companies visiting the campus

Highest package of ₹ 61.99 LPA

Top offers from leading firms , including Google ( ₹ 61.36 LPA) and Microsoft ( ₹ 56.00 LPA)

Multiple high-value offers , with several students securing packages above ₹ 40 LPA and ₹ 50 LPA

A strong research culture creates stronger learning

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What further strengthens this environment is the university’s academic and research ecosystem. Research is often seen as something relevant only to scholars, but universities with strong research cultures usually create stronger learning environments overall. Students benefit from faculty members who are actively involved in innovation, emerging ideas, and global academic developments, along with access to a dedicated digital library that offers 1,200+ e-journals and 24/7 learning support, further strengthening a culture of research and continuous learning.

Graphic Era’s recognition in this area has become one of its strongest academic differentiators. The university was ranked second in India for research quality by Times Higher Education, while 34 faculty members were featured in the Stanford Elsevier Top 2 percent Scientists list.

These recognitions go beyond rankings. They influence the quality of classroom discussions, student projects, and the overall academic culture students become part of during their formative years.

What students are really looking for today

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Students today increasingly understand that academic excellence and employability are closely connected. Universities that invest in research, innovation, industry exposure, and practical learning are often better equipped to prepare students for changing careers because their ecosystems remain aligned with the world outside campus.

Graphic Era University reflects this shift in higher education. It represents a model where classrooms are connected to industry realities, where research and practical learning exist together, and where preparing students for the future means helping them adapt to change with confidence. For students choosing a university in an uncertain world, that reassurance matters more than ever. For more information, click here"> here.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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