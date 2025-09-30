Hindustan Times releases the latest edition of India Real Estate Story 2025

If you are tracking the real estate market in Delhi NCR or exploring housing options, the latest edition of India Real Estate Story 2025 – released by Hindustan Times on September 26 – is worth reading. India’s real estate sector is not only about housing but also a mix of residential complexes, corporate offices, and retail centres that influence urban life. This ecosystem is currently witnessing steady expansion and is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, making it a significant contributor to the economy. Hindustan Times' India Real Estate Story 2025 discusses the expanding real estate market in Delhi NCR.

The cover story in the special edition explains how this expansion is supported by three key factors that improve both affordability and investment potential. These include ongoing infrastructure development, adjustments in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for key construction materials, and sustained lower interest rates, together driving demand across the luxury, mid-income, and affordable segments in Delhi NCR and beyond. The pull-out serves as a resource for understanding these shifts and making informed decisions.

For context, the special pull-out examines the macro trends shaping the market, noting how real estate is expected to become one of the major contributors to GDP by the end of FY25-26, alongside agriculture in its role as an employment generator. This is supported by a set of policy reforms benefiting the wider market structure.

The special edition also features articles that focus on regional markets and emerging areas of investment.

Gurugram: One feature highlights how Gurugram’s real estate market has been growing, driven by increasing corporate presence, positioning it as both a business centre and a residential market. The city has seen growth in its Grade A office spaces, with the IT sector contributing to the expansion of modern business parks, along with demand for integrated residential townships.

Infrastructure projects such as the Dwarka Expressway and the planned expansion of New Gurugram are among the factors supporting this growth. The Dwarka Expressway is expected to improve connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Delhi, reducing travel time and making sectors along its route more accessible.

These corridors are supporting the creation of new residential and commercial hubs. The features also provide insights into sectors and projects expected to see further development.

Goa: Another feature looks beyond Delhi NCR and examines how the coastal state of Goa is evolving from primarily a holiday destination to a second-home option. The shift towards remote work and the growing preference for lifestyle-oriented living have contributed to this change. The feature reviews key areas, introduces developers, outlines emerging projects (including villas and serviced apartments), and notes investment opportunities near Goa that could offer returns.

Whether you are considering a residence, an office space, or a property investment, the India Real Estate Story 2025 pull-out offers perspectives on the sector. This 20-page guide presents an overview of developments shaping India’s property market.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.