How cashback credit cards can support returns on utility payments and online transactions

Utility bills, online shopping, and subscription payments are a fixed part of most monthly budgets. These recurring expenses can also provide an opportunity to earn rewards.

Routine expenses like utility bills and online shopping can help cardholders earn cashback rewards through credit cards.

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They can help cardholders accumulate rewards by using a credit card for routine expenses and derive more value from existing spending patterns.

How everyday transactions can support rewards accumulation

Everyday expenses are a natural part of regular spending habits. A cashback credit card can help cardholders build returns on them without significantly changing spending behaviour.

Here’s how it works:

Recurring and unavoidable

Utility payments like electricity, gas, internet, etc., and expenses like rent, subscriptions, etc., are fixed. They naturally contribute to regular spending and can support steady rewards accumulation.

Leverage of frequency

Since daily expenses are more frequent, rewards can accumulate over time without requiring significant additional effort. You need not consciously plan your purchases to accommodate cashbacks.

Stackable rewards

Cashbacks are applicable across different spending categories. Diverse day-to-day expenses may qualify under multiple categories, allowing cardholders to combine different offers.

Encourages mindful spending

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{{^usCountry}} When daily expenses are routed through one card, it can become easier to track spending patterns and monitor budgets more efficiently. Choosing the right credit card for regular spending {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When daily expenses are routed through one card, it can become easier to track spending patterns and monitor budgets more efficiently. Choosing the right credit card for regular spending {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since the credit card may be used regularly, it is important to choose one that aligns with spending habits and financial requirements. Here are some points to consider: Consider versatility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the credit card may be used regularly, it is important to choose one that aligns with spending habits and financial requirements. Here are some points to consider: Consider versatility {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Look for a credit card that offers rewards on diverse expenses. It should include utility payments, shopping, fuel, entertainment, travel, and more. IDFC FIRST Bank offers multiple cashback credit cards with features across these categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look for a credit card that offers rewards on diverse expenses. It should include utility payments, shopping, fuel, entertainment, travel, and more. IDFC FIRST Bank offers multiple cashback credit cards with features across these categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For instance, the Hello Cashback credit card offers up to 5% cashback on online spends while 1% cashback on in-store swipes and essential category spends including rent, utility, education, FASTag, etc. In addition to this, it provides additional 1% bonus cashback on hotel & flight bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app. Compare charges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, the Hello Cashback credit card offers up to 5% cashback on online spends while 1% cashback on in-store swipes and essential category spends including rent, utility, education, FASTag, etc. In addition to this, it provides additional 1% bonus cashback on hotel & flight bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app. Compare charges {{/usCountry}}

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Check the schedule of charges to compare annual fees, interest rates, transaction-related costs, and other hidden fees. Reading the fine print can help provide greater clarity.

Review eligibility criteria

Some lenders have simplified eligibility requirements more than others based on the credit card variant and their internal policies. Reviewing their parameters can help applicants understand qualification criteria.

Match benefits to needs

A credit card may include multiple features and benefits but, its value depends on whether these align with the cardholder’s spending requirements.

Evaluate key features

Besides the rewards system, review other features like contactless payments, reward redemption options, and exclusive perks.

Test customer service

Although credit cards are simple to use, having reliable customer support available makes a difference when issues arise. Hence, prompt customer support is important.

Strategies to optimise credit card returns on routine expenses

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Using a cashback credit card with the right intent can help make the most of the rewards it offers. Here are some simple tips that may help:

Understand the rewards system

Check how rewards apply. Understand the criteria and percentage of cashbacks. Similarly, look for the criteria for obtaining and using reward points and discounts.

Automate planned payments

Automating utility bill payments ensures that due dates are not missed and helps rewards accumulate consistently.

Combine offers when possible

Along with regular cashbacks, cardholders may also qualify for limited-period platform-specific deals. This is where planning purchases can help earn more rewards.

Explore the EMI facility

For large expenses, one may consider low or no-cost EMI options to manage cash flow while still earning rewards on the transaction.

Make use of additional card benefits

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Many credit cards also include benefits like airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waivers, and travel insurance, which can add value beyond everyday cashback.

Final words

Maximising rewards on everyday expenses does not necessarily require changing spending behaviour. Existing expenses, including utility bills to online shopping, may help generate consistent cashback and rewards when routed through a suitable cashback credit card.

The approach generally involves using the credit card for regular payments, aligning spending with the applicable rewards structure, and paying bills on time. These small habits can add value to the monthly budget and help build a healthy credit score over time.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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