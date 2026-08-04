How edZeb's 24 month ACCA Xcelerated roadmap is designed to help BCom graduates build industry-ready skills

Even though millions of commerce graduates pass each year, their employability has kept lagging a bit. A Mercer-Mettl study that runs across more than one million students spread over 2,700 campuses found overall graduate employability at 42.6% in 2024.

Despite millions of commerce graduates, employability lags at 42.6%. edZeb's ACCA Xcelerated program addresses the skills gap through practical training and certifications, aiming to prepare graduates for competitive finance careers with industry-oriented competencies. (edZeb)

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And the more hopeful India Skills Report 2026, compiled jointly by ETS, CII, AICTE and AIU, puts the number at 56.35%. So, effectively, nearly half of India’s graduating talent still does not meet the hiring bar. This mismatch is because the commerce students cram accounting standards, but they may never have actually built a working Excel model, and some degree-holders pass the syllabus checkpoints without the hands-on, tool-driven capabilities which recruiters often seek during interviews.

At the same time, India is moving towards becoming one of the world’s hubs for qualifications such as ACCA. This momentum is being driven by the spread of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the shift towards onshoring multinational finance operations, and a rising need for people who are comfortable with IFRS and international reporting. ACCA, which is accepted across 180+ countries and backed by 7,300+ approved employers, has 241,000+ members and 540,000+ students globally. India is growing more quickly than the world average. New ACCA affiliates in India commonly begin around ₹4–8 LPA, but employers still mention the same hurdle: candidates who only have exam-clearing knowledge, without modelling, analytics, or communication competencies, find it hard to turn interviews into offers.

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{{^usCountry}} It’s this gap between qualification and job readiness that has traditionally defined the usual route, which stretches close to three years, but now some newer options come in the form of practical certifications, real-life projects, and placement preparation. edZeb’s ACCA Xcelerated, the institute's learning pathway, serves as a case study for how this shift is being implemented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s this gap between qualification and job readiness that has traditionally defined the usual route, which stretches close to three years, but now some newer options come in the form of practical certifications, real-life projects, and placement preparation. edZeb’s ACCA Xcelerated, the institute's learning pathway, serves as a case study for how this shift is being implemented. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACCA Gold Learning Partner institute, founded by CA Amit Jugia (AIR 20) and CA Akhil Iyer (AIR 34) draws on a combined four decades of academic and industry experience, from PwC, Google, American Express, EY, and the British Council. According to the institute,ACCA Xcelerated programme has been designed to support learning on weekdays and weekends while aligning with industry demands.

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The vision behind ACCA Xcelerated stems from the institute's observation that correspondence students lack campus experience during their BCom pathway. According to the institute, this often requires them to spend years visiting multiple institutes, acquiring additional skills, practical exposure, and placement assistance to enter the industry, or they may enter the job market without being prepared and end up getting rejected. The institute states that these students may not always receive quality education, practical learning, and career guidance to become job-ready.

The institute says its solution to this is to reverse the whole scenario, which is why it developed ACCA Xcelerated. The programme combines a BCom pathway, global qualification, Spanish language training, AI-focused learning, 5+ certifications, Advanced Excel, industry visits, live projects, mental wellness programmes, clubs like Toastmasters, etc., a career incubator lab and future-focused upskilling modules, including Indian taxation, income tax, data visualisation, and data mining within a single programme. Moreover, placement assistance covers resume building, AI-powered mock interviews, aptitude training, group discussion preparation, and structured interview readiness. According to the institute, ACCA Xcelerated is intended to help students graduate with competencies that extend far beyond accounting.

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The 2-year, ACCA Xcelerated programme is intended to bridge the difference between theory and practical application on weekdays and weekends. According to the institute, it provides students with an integrated ecosystem that supports learning, develops confidence, encourages innovation, and prepares them for careers in the global economy, earning ACCA salary packages. The institute says it developed the programme in response to employer demand for skills, adaptability, communication, mental stability, decision making, problem solving, and practical experience.

ACCA Xcelerated is designed to support professional development, as it has been designed around the idea that career success is built through experiences as much as education. It follows a learning model that integrates academics with practical exposure, leadership development, and industry engagement.

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The programme allows 12th pass students or those pursuing BCom (distance learning or correspondence) to gain expertise under one roof in just 24 months to prepare for careers in finance and accounting. By integrating technical knowledge with communication skills, entrepreneurial thinking, industrial exposure, wellness activities and holistic development, the programme aims to prepare learners not only for their first job but for long-term success in an increasingly competitive and dynamic global economy, with opportunities for salary growth including at the Big 4s.

Recognising that professional education can be demanding, the learning environment also emphasises mentorship and mental well-being through different recreational, sports, and yoga sessions, helping learners maintain consistency throughout their journey while preparing them for corporate roles.

The founders’ quote states that the future belongs to professionals. They are the ones entering the industry with the combination of traditional and technical expertise, a confident personality reflects adaptability, leadership, soft skills, and practical experience. According to the institute, edZeb’s ACCA Xcelerated aims to support students by offering a learning ecosystem designed to help advance their careers, including access to placement opportunities

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According to the institute, it is time to reconsider the traditional path of learning, as the industry is evolving, and so is the demand from employers. They hire professionals for practical experience, analytical thinking, communication skills, language proficiency, problem-solving approach and the ability to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment at a global level.

Through the ACCA Xcelerated, students are investing in a career that may offer long-term returns through this learning journey in terms of career progression and professional growth. The institute has trained over 10,000 students to date, worked with 250+ recruiters, and placed over 2,500 students, with a top reported package of ₹22.5LPA.

As finance careers continue to evolve, commerce education is also moving towards models that combine academics with practical experience and professional readiness. For students aiming to begin their careers earlier, integrated learning pathways are becoming less of an alternative and more of an expectation.

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Want to know more? Visit www.edzeb.com or call 8263900900 to receive personalised guidance on navigating the ACCA Xcelerated pathway.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.