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HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 to recognise Uttar Pradesh's medical fraternity in Lucknow

The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 will be held on 27 June in Lucknow, recognising healthcare professionals and institutions in Uttar Pradesh. 

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 01:58 pm IST
By Genesis
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The healthcare community of Uttar Pradesh is set to witness an industry recognition event as HT Digital Streams presents the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026, scheduled to be held on 27 June 2026 in Lucknow.

The event will feature contributions from doctors, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expected to attend.

The event will bring together professionals from the healthcare sector, creating a unique platform to recognise contributions in the field of medicine. In a ceremony attended by healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, and medical professionals, the contributions of doctors from across Uttar Pradesh will be recognised.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, is expected to attend the event and facilitate the distinguished doctors being honoured for their contribution to healthcare.

Recognising contributions in Healthcare

Doctors occupy an important place in society. Their commitment to patient care, and continuous learning plays a role in healthcare delivery. Across Uttar Pradesh, healthcare professionals serve communities across hospitals and healthcare institutions.

The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 aim to acknowledge individuals and institutions that have contributed to strengthening healthcare services and medical standards in the state.

This visibility will also highlight developments within the healthcare sector.

Event scheduled in Lucknow

The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 will focus on recognising professional contributions within the healthcare sector. The event will recognise doctors and healthcare leaders working across different medical fields. .

On 27 June 2026, Lucknow will host the awards ceremony recognising healthcare professionals and institutions. .With the presence of DCMPathak and healthcare professionals from across Uttar Pradesh, the event is expected to focus on recognising contributions within the medical sector.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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Home / Genesis / HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 to recognise Uttar Pradesh's medical fraternity in Lucknow
Home / Genesis / HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 to recognise Uttar Pradesh's medical fraternity in Lucknow
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