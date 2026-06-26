HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 to recognise Uttar Pradesh's medical fraternity in Lucknow

The healthcare community of Uttar Pradesh is set to witness an industry recognition event as HT Digital Streams presents the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026, scheduled to be held on 27 June 2026 in Lucknow.

The event will feature contributions from doctors, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expected to attend.

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The event will bring together professionals from the healthcare sector, creating a unique platform to recognise contributions in the field of medicine. In a ceremony attended by healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, and medical professionals, the contributions of doctors from across Uttar Pradesh will be recognised.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, is expected to attend the event and facilitate the distinguished doctors being honoured for their contribution to healthcare.

Recognising contributions in Healthcare

Doctors occupy an important place in society. Their commitment to patient care, and continuous learning plays a role in healthcare delivery. Across Uttar Pradesh, healthcare professionals serve communities across hospitals and healthcare institutions.

The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 aim to acknowledge individuals and institutions that have contributed to strengthening healthcare services and medical standards in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative is designed to highlight professional achievements within the healthcare sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is designed to highlight professional achievements within the healthcare sector. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A gathering of healthcare leaders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A gathering of healthcare leaders {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The upcoming ceremony will serve as a meeting point for doctors, healthcare experts, hospital management professionals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming ceremony will serve as a meeting point for doctors, healthcare experts, hospital management professionals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event is expected to provide an opportunity for interaction, networking, and the exchange of ideas among healthcare professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event is expected to provide an opportunity for interaction, networking, and the exchange of ideas among healthcare professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With healthcare evolving through advancements in technology, treatment protocols, and patient care practices, such forums can support collaboration and the sharing of various practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With healthcare evolving through advancements in technology, treatment protocols, and patient care practices, such forums can support collaboration and the sharing of various practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recognising healthcare professionals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recognising healthcare professionals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Behind every treatment, every recovered patient, and every medical breakthrough stands a team of healthcare professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Behind every treatment, every recovered patient, and every medical breakthrough stands a team of healthcare professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards seeks to recognise healthcare professionals working in medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards seeks to recognise healthcare professionals working in medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By recognising healthcare professionals, the initiative aims to strengthen public appreciation for the healthcare community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By recognising healthcare professionals, the initiative aims to strengthen public appreciation for the healthcare community. {{/usCountry}}

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This visibility will also highlight developments within the healthcare sector.

Event scheduled in Lucknow

The HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 will focus on recognising professional contributions within the healthcare sector. The event will recognise doctors and healthcare leaders working across different medical fields. .

On 27 June 2026, Lucknow will host the awards ceremony recognising healthcare professionals and institutions. .With the presence of DCMPathak and healthcare professionals from across Uttar Pradesh, the event is expected to focus on recognising contributions within the medical sector.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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