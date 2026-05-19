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HVR Solar to support North India’s ‘green transition’ with 1.2 GW plant in Sonipat

HVR Solar to launch 1.2 GW solar module plant in Haryana by June 2026, enhancing North India's renewable energy capabilities.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By Genesis
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In view of India’s renewable energy landscape and the "Make in India" vision, HVR Solar has announced the upcoming commercial commencement of its 1.2 gigawatt (GW) solar module manufacturing plant. Located near Murthal in Sonipat, Haryana, the 6.5-acre facility is slated to begin operations in June 2026. This factory is expected to reshape the North Indian solar market, making the dream of accessible, cost-effective green energy a reality for both everyday consumers and large-scale enterprises.

HVR Solar is set to begin operations at its 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Sonipat, Haryana, in June 2026, reshaping North India's solar market and making green energy accessible for consumers and businesses.(HVR Solar)

Catering to families: The era of 'free' household energy

North India consistently faces high power demands and surging electricity bills, particularly during the intense summer months. By establishing a production hub directly within the region, HVR Solar is actively bridging the regional supply gap and reducing logistical costs, the firm stated. This local availability will empower countless families to adopt rooftop solar systems with ease. Once installed, these panels transform ordinary residential homes into self-sufficient power hubs. For families, this means drastically slashing monthly utility bills and paving the way for decades of virtually 'free' clean electricity, securing their household energy independence for the future.

Fueling industrial growth and factory operations

Similarly, this localized supply chain will act as a game-changer for North India's robust manufacturing and industrial sectors. Factories, warehouses, and commercial spaces can now transition to captive solar setups using locally sourced modules. By generating their own clean energy onsite, these industries will drastically reduce their overhead electricity costs. Shielded from fluctuating grid tariffs, regional businesses will be able to boost their overall economic competitiveness on a global scale while simultaneously shrinking their carbon footprints.

Quality and global standards To guarantee flawless production, the facility integrates robotics-enabled manufacturing processes and AI-based quality control systems, ensuring consistent output and minimal defects. Furthermore, glass-cutting technology has been embedded within the production line to enhance module durability and efficiency. Moreover, the plant holds key industry certifications, including BIS, IEC, ISO, and ALMM standards, reinforcing its commitment to safety and global competitiveness.

“The launch of our Sonipat facility is a testament to our vision of building a globally competitive solar manufacturing base in India,” stated the Director of HVR Solar. “By leveraging advanced technologies and scalable infrastructure, we are committed to delivering high-efficiency, reliable modules that contribute meaningfully to the country’s clean energy ambitions”.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
Home / Genesis / HVR Solar to support North India’s ‘green transition’ with 1.2 GW plant in Sonipat
Home / Genesis / HVR Solar to support North India’s ‘green transition’ with 1.2 GW plant in Sonipat
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