Ibis Academy expands nationwide, launching advanced career-focused programs like Neuro Digital Marketing course with global standards and strong placements.

Ibis Academy Introduces India’s Next-Generation Neuro Digital Marketing & Brand Management Program

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Ibis Academy of Higher Education, India’s leading continuing education and training institution, has announced the expansion of its academic presence across major metro cities and select emerging urban regions in the country. As part of this expansion, the institution continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-driven programs, including its specialized Neuro-Digital Marketing & Brand Management program, designed to address the growing demand for data-driven, consumer-centric marketing professionals. The expansion reflects Ibis Academy’s commitment to establishing globally recognized, truly international American standards to our country through well-structured programs designed to address varied learning styles and individual academic goals.

Ibis places equal emphasis on premium learning environment, academic quality, practical exposure, and industry relevance. For over eight years, the institution has been focused on bridging the gap between conventional education and real-world career demands, enabling students to access globally aligned education at an affordable cost. The institution continues to advocate the importance of skill-based, certified learning as a pathway to sustainable career growth.

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{{^usCountry}} Ibis Academy of Higher Education has introduced its most advanced program PG Diploma in Neuro-Digital Marketing & Brand Management,">PG Diploma in Neuro-Digital Marketing & Brand Management, designed for learners aiming to build specialized careers in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Recognized for its globally aligned curriculum, this future-focused advanced digital marketing course equips students with cutting-edge skills in digital strategy, consumer psychology, and brand management training, making it one of the institution’s most forward-looking and internationally relevant offerings. The program extends beyond conventional digital marketing by incorporating emerging areas such as GEO, Web3 marketing and Neuroscience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ibis Academy of Higher Education has introduced its most advanced program PG Diploma in Neuro-Digital Marketing & Brand Management,">PG Diploma in Neuro-Digital Marketing & Brand Management, designed for learners aiming to build specialized careers in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Recognized for its globally aligned curriculum, this future-focused advanced digital marketing course equips students with cutting-edge skills in digital strategy, consumer psychology, and brand management training, making it one of the institution’s most forward-looking and internationally relevant offerings. The program extends beyond conventional digital marketing by incorporating emerging areas such as GEO, Web3 marketing and Neuroscience. {{/usCountry}}

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Offered as a 12-month program, the course combines advanced digital marketing frameworks with neuro-marketing principles to support deeper audience insights and data-driven targeting. In South India, Ibis has also established a dedicated Neuro-Digital Marketing Lab. The program offers hands-on training through an advanced Neuro-Marketing Lab integrated with eye-tracking and AI emotion recognition technologies, designed to support practical, industry-aligned neuro-marketing learning. While comparable programs overseas typically involve high tuition costs, Ibis Academy">Ibis Academy enables students to pursue this globally aligned qualification from India at an accessible cost, widening access to advanced neuro-digital marketing education.

What Sets Ibis Apart : Courses & Accreditation

Ibis Academy of Higher Education is the only premier institution in India accredited by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training), https://www.iacet.org/affiliates/accredited-providers-list/">https://www.iacet.org/affiliates/accredited-providers-list/ a globally respected body whose standards are upheld by organizations such as the U.S. Army training divisions, NASA, the American Heart Association, Duke University, and Harvard GSE.

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With over 20 Professional Diploma and PG Diploma programs, Ibis offers globally aligned, industry-focused education across domains including Neuro-Digital Marketing, Global Logistics & Supply Chain, Hospital Administration, HR Management, Aviation, Data Science & AI, Medical Coding, Banking & Finance, and Fitness Training. Students can choose flexible online or offline learning modes after Plus Two or graduation. Notably, Ibis is the only institution in India offering a specialized PG Diploma in Fitness Training aligned with truly International standards.

Through its AI-integrated curriculum, expert-led training, and hands-on approach, Ibis equips students with practical, future-ready skills for today’s evolving job market. Strengthening its outreach across South India, the academy has appointed actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as its brand ambassador, representing its vision of internationally recognized, career-oriented education.

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Ibis operates more than eight campuses equipped with modern infrastructure and contemporary learning environments. In a short span, the institution has received several prestigious national and international recognitions. It is the only institution in Kerala and one among just 14 across India to receive the State-of-the-Art Education Provider Award from th​​e Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India. Ibis is an approved Training Partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in India. The institution has also been honored with the Global Excellence Award and the Times Business Iconic Global Education Provider Award, reinforcing its leadership in delivering globally relevant education.

Ibis Academy places strong emphasis on career outcomes. The institution conducts dedicated placement drives every year, creating direct opportunities for students to engage with employers across multiple sectors. With consistently strong placement performance, more than thousands of students successfully complete their programs and progress into professional careers annually.

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Admissions are now open for the new batch of Neuro-Digital Marketing course for graduates aiming to establish a stable and rewarding career in the digital marketing domain.

Ibis Academy Corporate Office

4th Floor, Ibis Academy, 3rd & 19th Main Road, No. 1695, Garden Layout, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560102.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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