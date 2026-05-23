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ImagiNxt 2026, Hosted by Maharashtra Tourism, Brings Together India’s Technology and Innovation Ecosystem

Maharashtra Tourism hosts ImagiNxt 2026, emphasizing the state's ambition as a global innovation hub. The event connects technology leaders and investors.

Published on: May 23, 2026 01:18 pm IST
By Genesis
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The inaugural edition spotlighted emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems driving India’s future economy

ImagiNxt 2026, Hosted by Maharashtra Tourism, Brings Together India’s Technology  and Innovation Ecosystem

Mumbai, 23th May 2026: Hosted by Maharashtra Tourism, ImagiNxt 2026 commenced today at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together founders, policymakers, investors, enterprise leaders and technology innovators from across India and abroad as Maharashtra strengthens its positioning as one of India’s leading destinations for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and future-facing industries.

The partnership between Maharashtra Tourism and ImagiNxt reflects Maharashtra’s broader ambition to strengthen its position as India’s financial capital and a growing national hub for technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and future industries. The platform spotlighted conversations around AI, DeepTech, digital infrastructure and startups shaping India’s next phase of growth.

Officials from Maharashtra Tourism including Mr. Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, GM, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Mr. Santosh Jadhav, Joint Director, Directorate of Tourism, attended the inaugural day of the event.

Gatne (IAS), Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Shri Mangesh Joshi (IAS), Director, Directorate of Tourism, the Department of Tourism, comprising MTDC and the Directorate of Tourism, is redefining how the world discovers ourstate. Technology and AI are helping us bring these experiences closer to travellers through personalised travel planning, seamless digital access, and immersive storytelling that lets you discover Maharashtra long before you arrive. ImagiNxt is the perfect platform where tourism and innovation come together, and Maharashtra is proud to be part of this conversation.”

Deepak Lamba, Founder and CEO of ImagiNxt, said, “Maharashtra has historically been at the centre of India’s economic and entrepreneurial journey. With ImagiNxt, our vision is to build a global platform that brings together innovators, policymakers, investors and industry leaders shaping the future of technology and business. Maharashtra Tourism’s partnership reflects a larger ambition to position the state as a global destination not only for culture and commerce, but also for innovation, ideas and future industries.

About ImagiNxt

ImagiNxt is India’s global festival of technology, innovation and the future of business - bringing together the people building what’s next. It’s not just a conference - it’s a catalyst for ideas, partnerships and decisions that define the future. ImagiNxt brings together founders, policymakers, enterprise leaders, investors, academia and public institutions. Designed as a convergent ecosystem, it aims to shape conversations and enable action around the future of industries and economies.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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