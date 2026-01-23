India Energy Week 2026: Convening the Conversations Shaping the Future of Energy

Together, these formats allow the conference to move deliberately from alignment to execution—from global policy framing to India-specific action.

Ministerial Sessions bring together energy ministers and senior policymakers to address core issues shaping global energy markets, from net-zero ambitions and energy security to geopolitics. Leadership Panels convene global energy leaders and industry experts to examine pathways towards a just, sustainable, and affordable energy transition while continuing to meet rising demand. Leadership Spotlight Sessions narrow the focus to India's energy leadership journey, exploring infrastructure build-out, climate technology ecosystems, and market opportunity through targeted, high-impact discussions. Energy Talks offer focused one-on-one conversations between senior leaders and expert moderators, designed to surface insight quickly and with precision.

For collaboration to work at this scale, how dialogue is designed matters as much as who is in the room. At India Energy Week, dialogue is intentionally bucketed into four formats, each serving a distinct purpose.

At the heart of the event is the Strategic Conference. Delivered over four days and across four themed stages—Collaboration, Resilience, Transition, and Addition—it is designed to set a leading standard for high-level deliberations on how to drive measurable progress in the transformation of global energy systems and secure stable and inclusive energy for India, the Global South, and the world.

Launched in 2023 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week has rapidly established itself as India's premier integrated energy exhibition and conference. From its inaugural edition in Bengaluru to its expansion in Goa and New Delhi, the platform has grown into one of the world's largest energy convenings - a place where policy, capital and technology intersect.

That is the role India Energy Week has come to play. Taking place from 27-30 January 2026 in Goa, India Energy Week brings together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists, investors and innovators from around the world for structured, outcome-driven discussions on how energy systems must evolve to remain secure, affordable and sustainable.

Meeting this moment, however, requires more than capacity expansion or policy intent. Energy transitions at this scale demand coordination - between governments and markets, investors and innovators, technology providers and infrastructure developers. They require spaces where strategic priorities can be debated at the highest level, while practical challenges are addressed through focused, sector-specific dialogue.

The world is hungry for power, and India, more than most. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India's energy demand is expected to grow at the fastest rate among major economies, projected to double by 2035. The Indian power sector presents an investment opportunity worth ₹40,00,000 crore (US$ 461.95 billion) over the next decade, driven by rising demand, infrastructure upgrades, and the transition to clean energy. India now ranks fourth globally in renewable energy installed capacity, fourth in wind power, and third in solar power , and remains the only G20 nation on track to meet its Paris Agreement targets.

A framework built around real-world energy challenges

The Strategic Conference is anchored in ten core themes that address critical dimensions of both the global energy transition and India's evolving leadership role. These include Energy Collaboration, Energy Addition, Energy Equity, Energy Digital Frontiers, Energy Resilience, Energy Transition, Energy Leadership, Energy Investment, Energy Workforce, and Energy Innovation.

Rather than treating these as isolated ideas, India Energy Week organises them across four stages that reflect how energy systems are actually built, stressed, transformed, and expanded.

The Collaboration Stage

The Collaboration Stage will set the tone for the entire conference, focusing on how energy strategy is being reshaped by today's rapidly shifting geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape. Against a backdrop of trade disruptions, supply chain realignments, and rising protectionism, these discussions will examine how countries can secure affordable and reliable energy while continuing to pursue climate and sustainability goals.

This framing comes into focus in the opening ministerial panel, Charting a course through uncertainty: securing affordable, accessible, and sustainable energy in a turbulent world. The session will bring together Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC; and Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, in a discussion moderated by Javier Blas of Bloomberg. Together, they will explore how policymakers are adapting energy strategies to volatility in global markets, balancing affordability and access with security of supply and long-term transition commitments.

A complementary perspective will be offered in Repositioning natural gas and energy transformation: pragmatic bridging resource to pivotal destination fuel, which examines the evolving role of gas and LNG in a decarbonising world. Featuring Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, and Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited, with Simon Flowers of Wood Mackenzie moderating, the session looks at how natural gas can support near-term energy security while remaining aligned with longer-term climate objectives.

The Resilience Stage

Where collaboration will set direction, resilience will focus on durability. This stage will examine how energy systems can be strengthened to withstand volatility in investment flows, operations, and global trade, at a time when energy security is once again a strategic priority.

Sessions will explore emissions reduction alongside the expansion of upstream capacity, the role of digital efficiency in improving system performance, and the diversification of the energy mix through viable low-carbon alternatives—all aimed at strengthening supply-demand resilience and long-term energy independence.

These questions will be explored by leaders at the centre of both policy and delivery. In the leadership panel Managing global LNG supply and demand dynamics: building capacity and supply chains that meet future growth scenarios, senior leadership from Petronet LNG, ExxonMobil, JERA, and Excelerate Energy will examine how global LNG markets are adapting to rising demand and growing pressure on supply chains. The discussion will focus on capacity expansion, project delivery timelines, and the commercial and regulatory challenges shaping LNG investment, as well as the role of collaboration, flexible business models, and infrastructure development in securing reliable and affordable gas supply over the long term.

A similar focus on security of supply will shape the leadership spotlight session Unlocking India's upstream potential: policy-driven development of next-generation deep water extraction ecosystems. Bringing together senior leadership from bp, SLB, Cairn Oil & Gas, Oil India Limited, and Halliburton, the session will examine how policy reform, improved data access, and advanced technology deployment can position India as a credible deep water frontier in a world increasingly focused on supply resilience.

The Transition Stage

The Transition Stage will focus on the mechanisms required to reduce emissions while meeting demand at scale, bringing together policy, finance, and technology levers shaping both cleaner systems and lower-carbon hydrocarbon value chains.

That convergence will be taken up in the leadership spotlight session GCC 3.0: positioning Global Capability Centres at the convergence of energy transformation, talent, and cutting-edge ER&D. Senior leadership from Chevron India, ExxonMobil, and GAIL Limited, alongside representatives from the professional services ecosystem, will examine how India's GCC landscape is evolving into a strategic engine for energy innovation, advanced research, and talent development.

Decarbonisation within hydrocarbons will come into focus in Tech-powered transition pathways for oil & gas: building a low carbon emissions future, a leadership panel featuring senior leadership from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Honeywell, and SLB. The session will examine how the oil and gas sector is addressing the dual challenge of meeting continued demand while reducing emissions across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations and how energy leaders are prioritising solutions that balance near-term emissions reduction with long-term commercial viability.

Mobility will come into focus in Fast-tracking India's green-mobility economy: identifying and driving opportunities for multi-modal, multi-fuel initiatives. Drawing participation from Reliance BP Mobility, Cyient, the International Energy Agency, NGV Italy, and leading academic institutions, the session will explore pathways for decarbonising transport while meeting India's rapidly growing mobility needs.

The Addition Stage

The Addition Stage will reflect a pragmatic approach to energy transition—one that balances security and affordability with decarbonisation goals. Rather than framing transition as replacement, this stage will focus on how existing systems can be complemented with new, lower-carbon additions to achieve long-term energy abundance.

This perspective will be taken up in the Energy Talk Partnering with India on upstream: bringing global best practice to an expansive new era of exploration and production, featuring senior leadership from bp. The session will examine how India is opening a new phase of upstream exploration through policy reform, expanded data access, and wider bidding opportunities, and what this means for international partners.

A complementary focus on supply security will shape the leadership spotlight session India’s upstream growth potential: the roles of policy, collaboration, and technology in expediting frontier exploration, bringing together senior leadership from bp, Halliburton, Oil India Limited, SLB, and Cairn Oil & Gas. The discussion will examine how policy reform, technology deployment, and collaboration across the upstream value chain are positioning India as a credible offshore frontier.

Together, the four stages reflect a deliberate progression—from collaboration to resilience, from transition to addition—mirroring how real-world energy systems evolve.

A truly global table

India Energy Week 2026 will bring together a broad cross-section of global energy leadership. The Strategic Conference will feature ministers and senior government representatives from 15 countries, alongside leaders from international organisations including the International Energy Agency, the International Renewable Energy Agency, OPEC, and the World Bank.

The corporate presence will span over 80 companies across oil and gas, power, renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, digital technologies, and infrastructure, bringing together global energy majors, technology providers, and Indian public sector enterprises under one platform.

From strategy to execution: the Technical Conference

Complementing the Strategic Conference, India Energy Week 2026 will also host a Technical Conference focused on implementation and engineering reality. Featuring over 250 technical speakers, 110+ committee members, and more than 45 sessions, the programme will span critical areas including power grids, CCUS, hydrogen, biofuels, nuclear, digitalisation and AI, energy storage, and clean mobility—translating policy ambition into deployable, real-world solutions.

What to expect at India Energy Week 2026

Beyond the conferences, India Energy Week 2026 will function as a full-scale energy platform, bringing together technology, capital, and partnerships across the value chain.

The Exhibition will feature over 700 exhibiting companies and more than 75,000 energy professionals, alongside 9+ country pavilions, showcasing technologies, solutions, and services shaping the future of energy. An exclusive India Energy Club will provide private meeting spaces for ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, enabling high-level engagement and partnership building. The exhibition floor will host eleven curated thematic zones, including Nuclear, Hydrogen, Renewable Energy, Digitalisation & AI, LNG, Petrochemicals, Biofuels, City Gas Distribution, Make in India, and India Net-Zero, spotlighting priority areas across the energy transition.

In parallel, invitation-only Leadership Roundtables, conducted under the Chatham House Rule, will convene ministers, C-suite executives, and thought leaders for candid dialogue on the sector's most pressing challenges, while a series of Focus Sessions, workshops, and report launches led by government bodies, trade associations, and industry consultants will provide additional depth and insight.

Looking ahead

As global demand for power accelerates, the choices made today will shape energy security, economic growth, and climate outcomes for decades to come. India Energy Week 2026 positions itself not just as a conference but as a working platform—one where global energy priorities are debated, stress-tested, and advanced through collaboration.

With India at the centre of the next phase of energy transformation, the conversations that begin here will help define how growth, security, and sustainability are balanced in practice.

India Energy Week 2026 will take place from 27 to 30 January 2026 in Goa. For more information and to participate, visit www.indiaenergyweek.com

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.