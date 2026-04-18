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India Gears Up for ‘K-Dream Stage 2026’ Grand Finale in Delhi

K-Pop Event Promises High-Energy Performances and Exciting Prizes

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 11:57 am IST
By Genesis
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New Delhi, April 15, 2026: The excitement around K-pop culture in India is set to reach new heights as the All India K-Pop Grand Championship: K-Dream Stage 2026 prepares to take center stage at the Yashobhoomi IICC Auditorium on April 20.

April 20: Top K-pop talents from across the country to battle for ultimate title and a dream trip to Korea

Organized with the support of the Korean cultural community by Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), the event will bring together some of the most talented K-pop performers from across the country in a high-energy grand finale. According to event details, the competition will feature an elite lineup of past winners from the All India K-pop contest, making it a showdown of the nation’s best performers.

A total of 36 top teams are expected to compete for the prestigious grand champion title, promising audiences an afternoon filled with electrifying dance routines, vocal performances, and vibrant fan energy.

The event will begin with a pre-show at 2:40 PM, followed by the main performances starting around 3:00 PM. In addition to the competition, attendees can look forward to special guest performances by K-pop artists from Korea and India, adding an international flair to the spectacle.

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Home / Genesis / India Gears Up for ‘K-Dream Stage 2026’ Grand Finale in Delhi
Home / Genesis / India Gears Up for ‘K-Dream Stage 2026’ Grand Finale in Delhi
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