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Indigenous smart hemodialysis system launched at Shakti Hospital Ahmedabad

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. has launched India’s AI-powered renal care ecosystem at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, featuring the Renalyx Machine. 

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By Genesis
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Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. has launched the country’s fully integrated, AI-powered renal care ecosystem. Established at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, this initiative is powered by Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine – India’s locally developed smart hemodialysis system, combining AI clinical intelligence, operational management, and remote patient monitoring into a single connected platform.

The launch of Lord’s Renal ecosystem at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital introduces a smart hemodialysis system combining AI and managed operations. (Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd.)

A three-layer care ecosystem

The Renalyx Machine serves as the hardware backbone of a three-layer integrated system built to reimagine how dialysis care is delivered at scale:

Renalyx machine — CE-certified and entirely engineered in India, providing the intelligent hardware foundation for every session.

RenalOS — An AI-powered clinical intelligence platform delivering real-time monitoring, predictive alerts, haemodynamic instability detection, and post-discharge remote patient tracking.

Aureoon — Lord’s Renal’s Dialysis-as-a-Service operational model, enabling hospitals to launch and run a fully managed dialysis centre with no capital investment.

Together, these three layers represent a fundamental shift from episodic dialysis treatment to continuous, personalised, patient renal care—cloud-enabled, remotely supervised, and built to scale across hospital networks in India and emerging markets.

Made in India, built for the world

— Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd.

Addressing a critical healthcare gap

With demand for long-term dialysis care increasing across India and emerging markets, the launch at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital explains how the Lord’s Renal ecosystem can help as a scalable, replicable model for next-generation care delivery. By combining indigenous hardware, clinical AI, and managed operations, Lord’s Renal has created a platform aimed at making renal treatment more accessible and affordable, particularly for populations where quality care has often remained out of reach.

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. | www.lordsmark.com

Mumbai, India | For media enquiries, please contact the Corporate Communications team via the website.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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