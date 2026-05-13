Indigenous smart hemodialysis system launched at Shakti Hospital Ahmedabad

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. has launched the country’s fully integrated, AI-powered renal care ecosystem. Established at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, this initiative is powered by Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine – India’s locally developed smart hemodialysis system, combining AI clinical intelligence, operational management, and remote patient monitoring into a single connected platform.

The launch of Lord’s Renal ecosystem at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital introduces a smart hemodialysis system combining AI and managed operations. (Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd.)

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A three-layer care ecosystem

The Renalyx Machine serves as the hardware backbone of a three-layer integrated system built to reimagine how dialysis care is delivered at scale:

Renalyx machine — CE-certified and entirely engineered in India, providing the intelligent hardware foundation for every session.

RenalOS — An AI-powered clinical intelligence platform delivering real-time monitoring, predictive alerts, haemodynamic instability detection, and post-discharge remote patient tracking.

Aureoon — Lord’s Renal’s Dialysis-as-a-Service operational model, enabling hospitals to launch and run a fully managed dialysis centre with no capital investment.

Together, these three layers represent a fundamental shift from episodic dialysis treatment to continuous, personalised, patient renal care—cloud-enabled, remotely supervised, and built to scale across hospital networks in India and emerging markets.

Made in India, built for the world

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{{^usCountry}} Lord’s Mark among India’s companies with dialysis machine manufacturing licence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lord’s Mark among India’s companies with dialysis machine manufacturing licence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} . Developed under a Make in India framework, the Renalyx Machine enables faster deployment, easier domestic servicing, and significantly reduced operational dependency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} . Developed under a Make in India framework, the Renalyx Machine enables faster deployment, easier domestic servicing, and significantly reduced operational dependency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company aims to establish 50 Lord’s Renal-managed dialysis centres across India by March 2027, while also expanding domestic machine sales and exports. Lord’s Mark is also in the process of securing US FDA approval for the Renalyx Machine, reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for advanced dialysis technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company aims to establish 50 Lord’s Renal-managed dialysis centres across India by March 2027, while also expanding domestic machine sales and exports. Lord’s Mark is also in the process of securing US FDA approval for the Renalyx Machine, reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for advanced dialysis technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is one of Lord’s key AI-driven products within our larger technology portfolio, and we are committed to positioning India as a global leader in AI-based medical device development and manufacturing. The Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine represents a fundamental shift in dialysis care. It brings together intelligent technology, indigenous manufacturing, and affordability to address some of the most critical challenges in renal care today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is one of Lord’s key AI-driven products within our larger technology portfolio, and we are committed to positioning India as a global leader in AI-based medical device development and manufacturing. The Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine represents a fundamental shift in dialysis care. It brings together intelligent technology, indigenous manufacturing, and affordability to address some of the most critical challenges in renal care today.” {{/usCountry}}

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— Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd.

Addressing a critical healthcare gap

With demand for long-term dialysis care increasing across India and emerging markets, the launch at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital explains how the Lord’s Renal ecosystem can help as a scalable, replicable model for next-generation care delivery. By combining indigenous hardware, clinical AI, and managed operations, Lord’s Renal has created a platform aimed at making renal treatment more accessible and affordable, particularly for populations where quality care has often remained out of reach.

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. | www.lordsmark.com

Mumbai, India | For media enquiries, please contact the Corporate Communications team via the website.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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