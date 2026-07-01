InRain® Construction supports water conservation with modular rainwater harvesting technology

With declining groundwater levels, urbanisation and high demand on water resources in India, sustainable water conservation has become a necessity. To face this emerging challenge, InRain® Construction Pvt. Ltd, a water conservation and management company, is assisting the organisations, institutions, industries and residential communities to adopt new rainwater harvesting systems using modular rainwater harvesting technology.

InRain® Construction Pvt. Ltd. promotes sustainable water conservation in India through innovative modular rainwater harvesting systems, with over 4,000 installations. (InRain® )

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InRain® Construction has contributed to the field of sustainable water management with more than 4,000 successful installations of rainwater harvesting systems in India. The company offers complete rainwater harvesting solutions, which aim at maximising the recharge to the ground water table, minimise dependence on municipal water supply and having long-term environmental impact by application of new engineering methods and in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Rainwater harvesting for modern infrastructure

InRain's modular rainwater harvesting technology is based on high-strength co-polymer modules, which are light, robust, space-saving, and able to handle heavy loads. The tunnel-like modular structures enable the space over them to be utilised for parking areas, gardens, paths, or other structures, making them ideal for urban applications where space is limited.

Speaking about the company's vision, Nishant Gaurav, Chairman & Managing Director of InRain® Construction Pvt. Ltd., said, "Water conservation is no longer an environmental discussion alone—it has become an economic and social responsibility. Every drop of rain that reaches the ground without being harvested represents a missed opportunity. Our objective is to make rainwater harvesting practical, scalable, and accessible through innovative modular technology that delivers long-term value for both people and the planet."

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing India's growing water crisis through sustainable solutions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing India's growing water crisis through sustainable solutions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rainwater harvesting has emerged as an important part of urban planning for adapting to climate change, in addition to water conservation. Efficient water management systems are becoming more important in residential, commercial and industrial spaces, because of the continual growth of cities and the rapid loss of groundwater resources. Besides recharging the ground water reservoir, a modular rainwater harvesting system also helps mitigate storm water run-off, alleviate municipal drainage system loads and enhance long-term water security. Implementing these engineering techniques and sustainable water management practices can play a major role in conserving our environment while providing a dependable water supply for generations to come. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainwater harvesting has emerged as an important part of urban planning for adapting to climate change, in addition to water conservation. Efficient water management systems are becoming more important in residential, commercial and industrial spaces, because of the continual growth of cities and the rapid loss of groundwater resources. Besides recharging the ground water reservoir, a modular rainwater harvesting system also helps mitigate storm water run-off, alleviate municipal drainage system loads and enhance long-term water security. Implementing these engineering techniques and sustainable water management practices can play a major role in conserving our environment while providing a dependable water supply for generations to come. {{/usCountry}}

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However, India receives a lot of rain on a yearly basis, but a lot of it is wasted because of the lack of harvesting facilities. At the same time, urban expansion sealing up the ground and surrounding the cities and towns with roads and buildings reduces natural groundwater recharge, creating water scarcity in cities and towns. Sustainable rainwater harvesting/water capturing systems are becoming one of the most effective tools to face these challenges by capturing the rain and enabling it to recharge groundwater resources.

InRain® Construction's modular rainwater harvesting solution has several benefits compared to conventional rainwater harvesting systems. It has high strength polymer modules that are corrosion-resistant, require very little maintenance and allow for usable storage volume. The system also allows for quicker installation, easier movability, and relocation in the future if necessary. Besides, geo-textile filtration is effective in filtering out suspended impurities and allows for optimum recharge of groundwater from all sides of the structure.

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Helps maximises efficiency and space utilisation

According to Gaurav, "Traditional water conservation methods need to evolve with modern infrastructure. Our modular systems combine engineering efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness while minimizing maintenance requirements. By utilizing advanced manufacturing and scientific design, we are helping clients future-proof their water resources without compromising valuable land space."

Driving sustainable impact across diverse sectors

InRain® Construction has a wide range of clients from residential, commercial, industrial and government. The company has worked for various bodies such as Government Departments, Infrastructure developers, Education Institutions, Smart city projects, airports and corporate brands. Its wide range of solutions includes, rainwater harvesting design, groundwater recharge, filtration systems, pond construction, environmental consulting and water conservation management.

Supporting 'Make in India' through indigenous innovation

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The company's advantage is its manufacturing process in-house, which ensures it maintains quality control and product consistency. The modular components are put through a comprehensive quality control process and are designed to offer long service lives to meet India's increasing demand for sustainable urban water management. The company also supports and develops indigenous innovation in environmental infrastructure through its manufacturing initiatives, as part of Make in India.

Building a water-secure future

The importance of modular rainwater harvesting as a solution to reduce urban flooding and groundwater recharge is increasingly recognised by industry professionals. The method is gaining popularity among several municipalities as it can be installed faster than conventional structures, is more durable, and can collect a much higher amount of rainwater.

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InRain® Construction continues to strive for sustainable water management by seeking new solutions, carrying out research and investing in innovative engineering methods and practices.

For more information -

Website: www.inrainwaterharvesting.com, www.inrainconstruction.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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