Working capital is considered to be the backbone of any business. It provides the essential liquidity that is needed to keep the business running smoothly. Business owners use working capital to finance short- and long-term obligations. It acts as a buffer during seasonal fluctuations and unexpected challenges. Insurance vs Working Capital: Why Smart Business Owners Need Both

So, one could say that working capital and term insurance plans are similar. Many business owners may disagree with this opinion. However, just as with working capital, term insurance plans act as the buffer during financial crisis. One keeps the business running and the other ensures that your family is financially secure.

Understanding the Mindset Business owners often move conversations about financial obligations within their businesses. For them, the business's profits can be used to build a financial nest for their family. In that sense, they consider working capital as a necessity. Working capital is used for both short- and long-term business goals. Funds are used to pay employee salaries, suppliers, buy machinery, etc. It fuels growth at every stage of the business.

Business owners need to look at a term life insurance plan in the same light. Life insurance plans for entrepreneurs and self-employed, are a necessity. It protects a family's financial continuity, especially when all seems lost. Term insurance payouts after the sudden passing of the family's breadwinner can be used to cover everyday expenses, fund children’s education, and achieve financial goals.

The What-If Scenario Let’s assume that there was an accident or you were diagnosed with a critical illness. The initial shock of this will be felt by your family. There would also be a need for immediate funds. If you have saved money for an emergency, that would be utilised first. Eventually, financial goals will be put on the back burner, and lifestyle will be affected.

As a business owner, your business will be affected as well. There will also be loss of business income, emergency borrowing and business interruptions. This can lead to debt, financial instability and the risk of a business shutdown.

The extra layer of protection Riders with term insurance, such as critical illness or accidental disability, provide an extra layer of protection during such an event. Many plans provide a lump-sum benefit upon diagnosis of a critical illness. In the event of accidental disability, payouts can be made at regular intervals.

The funds from the payout can also be used to pay hospital bills, hire additional help. It can also safeguard employees’ future and ensure that any EMI on any business loans is paid on time.

In the event of untimely demise, the funds can be used by the family to continue fulfilling short- and long-term financial goals and to meet any expenses.

Conclusion Working capital and insurance both work under the same premise. They help fulfil financial goals and obligations, and they ensure continuity for families and businesses. So, why should business owners choose one and not the other?

Smart business owners need both. Working capital aids growth, enables expansion, and provides opportunities. Insurance safeguards and protects against unforeseen circumstances and helps build resilience for you and your family during uncertain times.

In the end, one helps move forward, and the other protects. Growth creates wealth, but protection through term insurance preserves it.

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