IPO Investing among Gen Z: Factors behind the trend

There's a good chance many younger investors were ordering off Zomato long before they understood what an IPO was. Same with Nykaa, probably. They used the app for months, maybe years, before the company even thought about going public. Then one day there's a headline saying it's happening, and the idea prompts a double-take: wait, I can actually own a piece of this now?

The IPO application process is now digital, offering ease but risking thorough research. Long-term success depends on company stability rather than initial trading hype.

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That's one reason IPO investing has grown among younger investors. An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, just means a company is selling a small chunk of itself to the public for the first time and getting listed on the stock exchange, a marketplace where these chunks, called shares, get bought and sold every single day. Before an IPO, only a handful of insiders and institutional investors hold the company. After it, retail investors with sufficient funds and access to an investment platform can hold a piece too.

The process may appear straightforward. But there's something a lot of people skip over until it costs them, and it's a factor in why IPO investing for beginners trips people up more than it should.

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{{^usCountry}} Using an app and understanding the business behind it are not the same thing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using an app and understanding the business behind it are not the same thing {{/usCountry}}

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A user may know Zomato gets an order to their door in fifteen minutes. They may not know how much money the company actually makes, how much debt it's carrying, or whether the price it wants investors to pay for a share is fair or overvalued.

A product being popular doesn't automatically make it a good investment. If there's one thing worth remembering before an investor makes any IPO investment, that's it.

Before applying, investors can check a few things. How much money is the company actually making, and is that growing? How much debt is on its books? What's the business model, who's it competing with, what risks is it carrying, and is the price fair for what you're getting? Publicity around an IPO tends to distract from that last part. People end up asking "is this a good company" when the better question is "is this a good company at this price."

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The challenge is the volume of information

When a company goes public, it's legally required to put out a document that lays out information about itself. It's called the DRHP, short for Draft Red Herring Prospectus, and it covers the financials, who's running the company, what risks the business faces, and how it plans to spend the money it's raising.

The information can be useful. The catch is these documents run into hundreds of pages, written in a language that can make readers want to close the tab within thirty seconds of opening it.

That's what the Trackk IPO Report is designed to address. It pulls out information including IPO status, issue details, key dates, company background, strengths, and risks, straight from public documents like the DRHP, and puts it in one place for readers to review. It doesn't tell investors what to decide. It presents the facts so they can review the available information.

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Comparing an IPO with listed companies

This is also where IPO investing for Gen Z looks different from how earlier generations approached it, with a habit of comparing before committing, rather than just applying and hoping for the best.

A common first-timer mistake is looking at one IPO by itself and getting impressed. This company's growing fast, must be a good pick. Sounds reasonable, except growth on its own doesn't say much.

Consider another company already on the exchange, growing at almost the same rate, but priced lower. That "impressive" IPO suddenly looks a lot less impressive.

So it helps to line an IPO up against similar companies already listed. Investors can check how fast profits are growing, how much debt sits on the books, whether the promoters (the people who started the company and still hold a chunk of it) trust it enough to keep their own shares, whether institutional investors are buying in, and how volatile the stock has historically been.

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Trackk's Compare Stocks feature lets investors compare two companies side by side on these measures, so decisions can be based on real numbers instead of a hunch. Investors can also check how a chosen investment amount would have performed over the past one, three, or five years. That information reflects historical performance and is not a promise about future returns.

Applying for an IPO has become easierThe IPO application process these days can be completed digitally. An applicant can pick the issue, check the price band and lot size (the minimum number of shares an investor can apply for), enter a UPI ID, and submit the application.

Trackk's IPO Application feature brings the process into one flow. Users can pick the open IPO, check the details, confirm their UPI, apply, then track the application and allotment status once the issue closes.

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Easy applications can have a drawback. When applying takes little time, research often takes none. Investors should not let how easy it is replace the part where they actually check things out.

Listing gains are not the only consideration

A lot of discussion around IPOs isn't really about the company, it's about something called the grey market premium, or GMP. It's an unofficial, unregulated estimate at what a stock might trade for once it lists, with no legal weight behind it if it turns out wrong.

A high GMP or large subscription numbers don't guarantee anything. A stock can open high on day one and drop soon after. It can also list without much attention and grow steadily for years because the underlying business is financially stable.

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What long-term investors consider isn't whether the stock rises on day one. It's whether the company can keep growing, whether it's profitable or getting close, whether its finances are in stable shape, and whether the price actually makes sense.

What the trend indicates

IPOs didn't suddenly become popular. Investing became part of scrolling through a phone, that's the real shift. Investors may encounter a brand through its app, look into it because the information is within reach, weigh it against companies already trading, and if it meets their criteria, submit an application, without putting the phone down or leaving the app.

An IPO investment app like Trackk doesn't make the decision for investors. Using a Trackk IPO investment app organises information and parts of the application process, so investors can focus on reviewing the available information before making a decision.

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So next time an IPO shows up on a feed, should the numbers be checked first, or should an application be submitted simply because everyone else is doing the same?

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.