India, August 20, 2025: Placing a bold emphasis on the “Be” in its iconic “Be Your Own BOSS” platform, BOSS is proud to announce Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter as one of the prominent faces of its “Be the Next” BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, celebrating individuals who are emerging, pushing boundaries, and shaping their own paths to success. ISHAAN KHATTER TAKES CENTER STAGE IN “BE THE NEXT” BOSS FALL/WINTER 2025 CAMPAIGN

Khatter, India’s newest ‘It Boy’ taking Hollywood by storm, embodies the spirit of ambition and individuality that defines the BOSS ethos. Fresh from starring in the 2025 Cannes Film Festival darling, HOMEBOUND, Khatter has quickly become one of the most exciting talents in the entertainment industry. From his early days honing his craft, to mastering his art and his ascent as an internationally recognized actor, Khatter’s journey is a testament to his relentless drive, versatility, and passion for storytelling.

Joining Khatter in this campaign are other inspiring talents who are emerging, and making their mark across film, sport, music, and fashion: classically trained English actor and upcoming DC Studios superhero Aaron Pierre; globally acclaimed K-pop superstar and SEVENTEEN leader, S.COUPS; the fastest-rising star on the professional tennis circuit, Taylor Fritz; and one of the fashion industry’s most sought-after new faces, Amelia Gray. Together, this dynamic cast represents the drive, determination, and vision it takes to “Be the Next” BOSS.

Ishaan Khatter leads BOSS's Fall/Winter 2025 campaign

The campaign film captures Khatter’s journey through a symbolic tunnel, moving towards a bright light that represents his ambitions and accomplishments. Emerging in an intimately shot portrait, Khatter is styled in elegant, texturally rich, and tonally harmonious designs of the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 collection. His presence in the campaign reflects the essence of what it means to “Be the Next” BOSS—someone who is unafraid to take risks, embrace challenges, and carve out their own legacy.

Speaking about his involvement, Khatter shared his thoughts on what it means to “Be the Next” BOSS: “It’s about staying true to yourself, pushing boundaries, and constantly striving to grow. For me, it’s not just about success but about the journey and the stories we create along the way.”

With Khatter leading the charge, the Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is a celebration of ambition, self-expression, and the power of individuality.

The campaign will be supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign amplified across large-scale outdoor advertising in key cities around the globe. Digital and static billboards in high-traffic areas will bring the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign to a wide audience.

The BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 collection will be available at BOSS stores worldwide, on boss.com, and through wholesale partners.



CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Cast: Ishaan Khatter

Photographer: Mikael Jansson

Creative Direction: Trey Laird & Team Laird

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand’s heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in around 500 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 129 countries at more than 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 countries via hugoboss.com. With more than 18,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024.

BOSS.COM

INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/boss

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/hugoboss

YOUTUBE: youtube.com/boss

TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@boss

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!