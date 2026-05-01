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Jaffarpur firing: AAP alleges bias, police cite altercation; probe underway

Party seeks strict action and compensation; police say incident followed a dispute, deny bias angle.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:20 pm IST
By Genesis
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The firing incident in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur area has triggered a political debate, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging social bias, while police have maintained that the case stemmed from a local dispute and is under investigation.

The Jaffarpur firing incident has sparked political debate, with AAP alleging social bias while police claim it resulted from a local dispute.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Mahabal Mishra linked the April 25 incident—where one person was killed and another injured—to what he described as “growing prejudice” against migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that such attitudes, earlier confined to social spaces, were now affecting institutional behaviour.

According to party leaders, the deceased, identified as Pandav, died after being shot, while another युवक remains under treatment. The incident reportedly took place late at night in the Jaffarpur locality.

Mishra urged authorities to ensure swift and transparent action against those responsible. He also demanded financial assistance for the victim’s family, including a government job for one member and compensation of 1 crore.

Other AAP leaders echoed similar concerns. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi termed the incident “deeply disturbing” and called for accountability, while Vinay Mishra alleged that migrants often face discrimination despite their contribution to the city’s economy.

 
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Home / Genesis / Jaffarpur firing: AAP alleges bias, police cite altercation; probe underway
Home / Genesis / Jaffarpur firing: AAP alleges bias, police cite altercation; probe underway
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