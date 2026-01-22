Jharkhand explores technology and AI collaboration with Infosys at World Economic Forum

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday held discussions with Infosys Global on potential collaboration in technology-led development, digital skills training, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets Infosys Global Executive Vice President Ashish Kumar Das on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss technology and AI collaboration.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Ashish Kumar Das, Executive Vice President, Infosys Global (California), to explore areas of cooperation aligned with Jharkhand’s long-term development priorities. According to officials, the meeting focused on the use of digital technologies to support economic growth, workforce readiness, and sector-specific transformation in the state.

A key area of discussion was skill development for Jharkhand’s youth, particularly in digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Both sides discussed the possibility of structured training and re-skilling programmes aimed at improving employability in emerging technology domains. Infosys’ digital learning platform, Wingspan, was discussed as a potential tool to support such initiatives, subject to further evaluation and consultations.

The talks also covered the application of AI-driven solutions in the mining sector, which remains a major contributor to Jharkhand’s economy. Officials said discussions included the use of technology to improve operational efficiency, safety standards, and productivity in mining operations. Infosys indicated that it could present its existing AI-based digital transformation solutions relevant to the sector in subsequent interactions.

As a follow-up to the Davos meeting, both sides agreed to hold a virtual session in February to examine specific use cases and assess areas where pilot projects could be considered. The proposed session is expected to include technical teams and senior officials to take the discussions forward.

Infosys also extended an invitation to the chief minister, the state’s chief secretary, and senior officials to visit Infosys House, where the company plans to showcase its AI-led innovations and enterprise technology solutions. The visit, if scheduled, would allow state officials to gain a clearer understanding of the technologies under discussion and their potential applicability in Jharkhand’s context.

The meeting is part of a broader set of engagements undertaken by the Jharkhand government on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum to attract investment, explore partnerships, and assess global best practices in technology and governance. In recent years, the state has been exploring digital platforms for service delivery and skill development, alongside efforts to modernise traditional sectors such as mining and manufacturing.

Officials said that discussions in Davos are exploratory in nature and that any formal collaboration would be subject to further deliberations, feasibility assessments, and approvals. No financial commitments or project timelines were announced following the meeting.

The Jharkhand government has been using international platforms such as the World Economic Forum to engage with global companies and institutions, with a focus on technology adoption, workforce development, and long-term economic planning.