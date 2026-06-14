Jharkhand FPOs enter organised retail supply chain through partnership with Apna Mart

More than 20 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Jharkhand have entered the organised retail market through a partnership with retail chain Apna Mart, a move aimed at providing farmers with direct market access, better price realisation and assured procurement opportunities.

This initiative under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and empower agricultural communities.(HT_PRINT)

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The initiative has been facilitated by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) and is aligned with the state government's efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and the agricultural economy. Officials said the partnership was developed through JSLPS and its SETU Cell (Scaling and Enabling for Trade Upliftment for Rural Women Entrepreneurs).

The collaboration began with the procurement of Amrapali mangoes from FPOs in Gumla, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Koderma and Godda districts. An initial order of four metric tonnes of mangoes has already been placed.

According to JSLPS, the arrangement is expected to help farmers secure competitive prices for their produce while reducing dependence on traditional intermediaries.

Long-term sourcing arrangement

Beyond seasonal fruits, Apna Mart has also entered into a long-term sourcing arrangement for vegetables from farmer collectives in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the model, 28 varieties of vegetables will be procured directly from FPOs throughout the year. Officials said the structured procurement system is intended to provide farmers with predictable demand and transparent payment mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the model, 28 varieties of vegetables will be procured directly from FPOs throughout the year. Officials said the structured procurement system is intended to provide farmers with predictable demand and transparent payment mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The partnership marks a shift towards a market-linked approach to rural development by integrating farmer collectives and women-led rural enterprises into organised retail supply chains. Focus on market access {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The partnership marks a shift towards a market-linked approach to rural development by integrating farmer collectives and women-led rural enterprises into organised retail supply chains. Focus on market access {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JSLPS chief executive officer Ananya Mittal said the objective of the initiative is to create sustainable market opportunities for rural producers in addition to increasing agricultural production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JSLPS chief executive officer Ananya Mittal said the objective of the initiative is to create sustainable market opportunities for rural producers in addition to increasing agricultural production. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “At JSLPS, our focus is not just on increasing production but on creating sustainable market opportunities for rural producers. By connecting FPOs with organised retail platforms like Apna Mart, we are ensuring better price realisation, assured market access and stronger incomes for farmers,” Mittal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At JSLPS, our focus is not just on increasing production but on creating sustainable market opportunities for rural producers. By connecting FPOs with organised retail platforms like Apna Mart, we are ensuring better price realisation, assured market access and stronger incomes for farmers,” Mittal said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that the partnership demonstrates how collective enterprises can participate in modern value chains and contribute to strengthening the rural economy.

Officials said the initiative is expected to create a stable marketing channel for farmers while supporting income generation in rural areas through stronger linkages between producer groups and organised retail networks.

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