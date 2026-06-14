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Jharkhand FPOs enter organised retail supply chain through partnership with Apna Mart

Over 20 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Jharkhand have partnered with Apna Mart, securing direct market access for farmers and better price realization.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 10:37 am IST
By Genesis
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More than 20 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Jharkhand have entered the organised retail market through a partnership with retail chain Apna Mart, a move aimed at providing farmers with direct market access, better price realisation and assured procurement opportunities.

This initiative under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and empower agricultural communities.(HT_PRINT)

The initiative has been facilitated by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) and is aligned with the state government's efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and the agricultural economy. Officials said the partnership was developed through JSLPS and its SETU Cell (Scaling and Enabling for Trade Upliftment for Rural Women Entrepreneurs).

The collaboration began with the procurement of Amrapali mangoes from FPOs in Gumla, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Koderma and Godda districts. An initial order of four metric tonnes of mangoes has already been placed.

According to JSLPS, the arrangement is expected to help farmers secure competitive prices for their produce while reducing dependence on traditional intermediaries.

Long-term sourcing arrangement

Beyond seasonal fruits, Apna Mart has also entered into a long-term sourcing arrangement for vegetables from farmer collectives in the state.

She added that the partnership demonstrates how collective enterprises can participate in modern value chains and contribute to strengthening the rural economy.

Officials said the initiative is expected to create a stable marketing channel for farmers while supporting income generation in rural areas through stronger linkages between producer groups and organised retail networks.

 
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Home / Genesis / Jharkhand FPOs enter organised retail supply chain through partnership with Apna Mart
Home / Genesis / Jharkhand FPOs enter organised retail supply chain through partnership with Apna Mart
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