Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren honoured with BRICS CCI award for women empowerment work

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren was honoured with the ‘Women Empowerment Trailblazer Award’ at the BRICS CCI WE Annual Women Summit and Felicitation 2026 held in the capital, organisers said. At the BRICS CCI WE Annual Summit, Kalpana Soren highlights the importance of amplifying marginalised women's voices.

The award was presented at an event hosted by the women empowerment vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognising her contributions towards advancing women-led initiatives and community development.

Speaking at the event, Soren said the recognition was not a personal achievement but a tribute to women across Jharkhand and beyond who contribute to their families, communities and the economy.

“This honour belongs to every woman who, through courage and hard work, is shaping society and driving change,” she said, adding that women today are excelling across sectors including business, governance, science and innovation.

She also emphasised the need to amplify the voices of women from marginalised communities and ensure better access to opportunities. Referring to the state’s approach, Soren said women in Jharkhand are increasingly being seen not just as beneficiaries but as entrepreneurs and agents of change.

Highlighting the role of self-help groups and local enterprises, she noted that such initiatives are helping build financial stability and confidence among women.

Soren also stressed that empowerment must go beyond inclusion and ensure fairness and equal opportunities for leadership. Recalling her recent visit abroad, she said interactions with students from Jharkhand studying at global institutions reinforced her confidence in the potential of young women.

Several dignitaries, policymakers and international representatives attended the summit.