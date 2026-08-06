Jharkhand reviews urban housing, directs PMAY completion by September

The Jharkhand government has directed urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to complete all pending houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) by September while accelerating beneficiary payments, improving implementation of welfare schemes and expediting the construction of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

Jharkhand urges urban local bodies to boost housing initiatives, enhance awareness for eligibility under welfare schemes and improve job opportunities for urban workers. (CMO)

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The directions were issued during a virtual review meeting chaired by Nancy Sahay, Director, Urban Administration Directorate, Department of Urban Development and Housing. Municipal commissioners, additional municipal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, executive officers and officials from urban local bodies participated in the review.

The meeting assessed the progress of PMAY-U, the Animal Birth Control programme, the PM SVANidhi scheme and the Chief Minister Shramik Scheme, with officials instructed to adhere to time-bound implementation targets.

PMAY-U houses to be completed by September

Reviewing the Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) component under PMAY-U, Sahay directed urban local bodies to bring nearly 14,000 houses currently at the foundation and lintel stages up to roof level within the next month. Houses that have already reached roof level should be completed by September, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also instructed civic bodies to complete all pending geo-tagging activities without delay and prepare weekly targets to monitor construction progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also instructed civic bodies to complete all pending geo-tagging activities without delay and prepare weekly targets to monitor construction progress. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Directorate, sufficient funds have already been released to urban local bodies for housing construction. Officials were directed to expedite instalment payments to beneficiaries so that construction is not delayed due to funding constraints.

Urban local bodies have also been asked to utilise at least 80% of the funds available through the SNA SPARSH platform before seeking additional allocations from the Directorate. Officials warned that disciplinary action could be initiated against civic bodies that have not yet started beneficiary payments.

Focus on PMAY-U 2.0 and affordable housing

The Directorate informed civic bodies that funds are being released under PMAY-U 2.0 and directed them to prepare the required financial documentation to facilitate beneficiary payments.

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The state has set a target of approving one lakh new houses during the current financial year. According to officials, around 73,000 beneficiaries have been identified through fresh surveys, while verification has been completed for nearly 44,000 applicants.

Urban local bodies were instructed to intensify awareness campaigns, organise camps and undertake outreach activities to identify eligible homeless families and encourage them to submit applications.

Reviewing the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component, officials directed civic bodies to increase the number of home loan applications through banks and ensure 100% allotment of completed and under-construction affordable housing units to eligible beneficiaries.

Animal Birth Control centres, PM SVANidhi and labour welfare

The Directorate also reviewed progress under the Animal Birth Control programme. Officials said ₹21.06 crore has already been approved for establishing Animal Birth Control centres in ten municipal corporations during the first phase.

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Urban local bodies were instructed to complete construction of the centres on priority so that sterilisation and scientific management of stray dogs can begin within the planned timelines.

Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, civic bodies were asked to launch special drives over the next 15 days to improve coverage among eligible street vendors. Officials directed municipalities to prepare applications for first-tranche loans and coordinate with banks to ensure timely disbursement.

The review also focused on the Chief Minister Shramik Scheme. Urban local bodies were instructed to expand registration of eligible workers, organise camps for issuing job cards and strengthen awareness campaigns to increase participation in the scheme.

Officials said improving access to employment opportunities for registered urban workers remains one of the government's priorities.

Conclusion

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The Directorate said regular monitoring will continue to track progress across urban local bodies. Civic agencies have been asked to meet weekly targets and ensure timely implementation of housing, livelihood and urban welfare programmes to improve service delivery across the state.