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Juan Soto out of Mets lineup for second straight day because of illness

Juan Soto out of Mets lineup for second straight day because of illness

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:30 am IST
AP |
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NEW YORK — New York Mets star Juan Soto was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day Monday because he was sick.

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Manager Carlos Mendoza was unsure whether Soto would be available off the bench against the Cincinnati Reds.

“He developed fever again last night. Still weak,” Mendoza said.

Soto was scratched Sunday, when the Mets lost 4-0 at Miami as the Marlins completed a three-game sweep that dropped New York to 22-31, last in the NL East.

Soto is hitting .294 with 10 homers, 21 RBIs and a .949 OPS is his second season after signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract.

New York's batting order already was without shortstop Francisco Lindor , catcher Francisco Alvarez , designated hitter/first baseman Jorge Polanco and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. .

Lindor, sidelined since April 22, has started running and hitting indoors and will soon start fielding grounders, according to Mendoza.

Polanco, who last played April 14, was to work out Monday in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this week.

Alvarez, who got hurt on May 12, could be back sooner than the original six-to-eight-week projection.

“He’s already hitting. He’s already doing catching,” Mendoza said.

Right-hander Kodai Senga, who last pitched for the Mets on April 22 because of lumbar spine inflammation, was to throw a bullpen Monday and will make a second minor league rehab start Thursday. He allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings for Class A St. Lucie on Friday, throwing 37 of 64 pitches for strikes.

Banged up New York also is missing right-hander Clay Holmes, out until late in the season because of a broken right leg.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Juan Soto out of Mets lineup for second straight day because of illness
Home / Genesis / Juan Soto out of Mets lineup for second straight day because of illness
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