Kataria Jewellers marking 116 years, is set to launch a new showroom in Ujjain

As India's jewellery market continues to evolve, heritage brands are expanding their presence across markets and organised retail channels. Among them is Kataria Jewellers, a Central India-based jewellery house with an experience of more than a century, which is now strengthening its regional footprint with the launch of its showroom in Mahakal Nagri Ujjain, the sacred city of the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. Reflecting the city's spiritual heritage, the showroom features a Mahadev-inspired floor along with a collection that draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, creating a retail experience rooted in culture.

Kataria Jewellers opens a showroom in Ujjain, showcasing its rich heritage and commitment to quality. (Kataria Jewellers)

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The expansion marks another momentum in the journey of a brand that traces its origins to 1909, when Shri Dhulchand Ji Kataria established the family's jewellery business in Ratlam. Over the decades, generations of the Kataria family transformed the enterprise from a traditional jewellery store into one of India's jewellery retail shops. The business evolved through multiple generations before being formally rebranded as Kataria Jewellers in 1999 under the leadership of Shri Anokhilal Kataria, along with Ravi Kataria, Sunil Kataria and Abhay Gandhi. Today, the fourth and fifth generations continue to drive the brand's growth while preserving its core values of trust, purity, and craftsmanship.

As one of India's significant spiritual and cultural destinations, Ujjain attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists annually, drawn by the famed Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in the country, as well as revered sites such as Kal Bhairav Temple, Harsiddhi Temple and Mangalnath Temple. The city has also emerged as an affluent consumption market. Its growing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes and expanding wedding economy make it a fit for a jewellery retailer looking to deepen its presence in Madhya Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} For Kataria Jewellers, the move represents more than geographical expansion. It reflects a strategy to serve customers across markets in Central India while capitalising on rising demand for organised jewellery retail. Having already established a presence through its showrooms, including its shop in Indore, The company is aiming to strengthen its presence across the region while expanding its reach in the market. . Recent investments in large-format retail experiences underscore this aim, including the opening of one of Central India's jewellery showrooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Kataria Jewellers, the move represents more than geographical expansion. It reflects a strategy to serve customers across markets in Central India while capitalising on rising demand for organised jewellery retail. Having already established a presence through its showrooms, including its shop in Indore, The company is aiming to strengthen its presence across the region while expanding its reach in the market. . Recent investments in large-format retail experiences underscore this aim, including the opening of one of Central India's jewellery showrooms. {{/usCountry}}

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The brand caters to a diverse customer base through a range of gold, diamond, platinum, gemstone and silver jewellery. Its collections span bridal jewellery, wedding sets, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, solitaire jewellery, men's jewellery and contemporary everyday wear. The company also offers platinum collections, designer diamond pieces and handcrafted traditional jewellery inspired by India's rich cultural heritage. Kataria Jewellers has built a reputation that extends beyond Madhya Pradesh. Its legacy has been reinforced through industry recognition, including awards for gold quality at MMTC exhibitions during the early 2000s.

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Today, the business is led by a new generation of entrepreneurs, Harsh Kataria and Yash Kataria, who are driving modernisation initiatives while retaining the heritage that has defined the brand for over a century. Under the dynamic and forward-thinking leadership of Yash Kataria, the Kataria Group of companies is now executing a diversification strategy that extends beyond its traditional jewellery operations. Educated in London and Singapore, he brings an international lens to governance standards, sustainable practices, and institutional development.

As India's jewellery industry continues to formalise, regional heritage brands are finding themselves in a position of strength. With more than 116 years of history, a multi-generational structure and an expanding retail footprint, Kataria Jewellers' entry into Ujjain reflects the brand's expansion plans and interest in the city's growing market.

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In a sector where trust continues to play an important role, Kataria Jewellers is combining its legacy with a contemporary retail approach to connect with consumers across Central India.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.