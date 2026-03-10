Kejriwal asks Gujarat voters to ‘wake up’ and form their own govt with AAP’s ‘jhaadu’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the people of Gujarat to “wake up” and form their own government by voting for the party’s ‘jhaadu’ symbol, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of misgovernance and corruption during its three decades in power in the state. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during a regional booth conference in Surat, Gujarat.

Addressing a regional booth conference of AAP workers in Surat during his Gujarat visit, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had “devoured” the state’s resources, including jobs, infrastructure and funds meant for welfare schemes.

“For the past 30 years, the BJP government has sucked Gujarat dry. They have eaten the farmers’ seeds, fertiliser, water and money. They have eaten the traders’ business, the youth’s jobs, schools, hospitals and even funds meant for workers under MGNREGA,” he said.

The AAP chief questioned how long people would remain silent over issues such as corruption, repeated exam paper leaks, broken roads, collapsing bridges and deaths in hospitals. Referring to recent infrastructure failures, he cited bridge collapses in Morbi and Vadodara, claiming that several bridges had collapsed in the state in recent years.

Kejriwal also referred to protests by farmers in Botad, alleging that those participating in peaceful demonstrations were subjected to police action and arrests. “Farmers across Gujarat are angry. They will respond in the elections,” he said, adding that those who raise their voices against corruption are often targeted with cases.

He cited the example of AAP leaders who, he claimed, faced imprisonment for raising issues related to corruption in government schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Highlighting unemployment and drug abuse concerns, Kejriwal alleged that the state government had failed to address youth employment while illegal liquor and drugs continued to destroy families. He also criticised what he described as a culture of political privilege, saying leaders seek votes during elections but remain inaccessible to citizens afterward.

“In every election they come with folded hands, touch your feet and ask for votes. After the elections, they shut their doors on the people,” he said. Kejriwal urged voters to take inspiration from Visavadar, where AAP leader Gopal Italia emerged victorious despite contesting against established parties.

“He is the son of a farmer and a common man who left his police job to serve society. The people of Visavadar defeated big leaders and made him win. This shows that when the public stands up, even powerful thrones shake,” Kejriwal said.

Promising welfare benefits similar to those implemented in Punjab under the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said a government formed by the people would prioritise public welfare. The AAP chief concluded by urging people to support the party in the next election and administered a pledge to party workers to strengthen the voice of Gujarat’s citizens and work towards forming an AAP government in the state.