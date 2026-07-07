Kejriwal questions Centre over nationwide E20 rollout, seeks compensation assurance from automakers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the nationwide rollout of E20-blended petrol, with party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the government misled consumers by asking automobile manufacturers to publicly endorse the fuel despite cautionary provisions in their own vehicle manuals.

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, addresses a press conference on issues related to the Centre's rollout of ethanol-blended petrol (E20), raising concerns over its impact on vehicle mileage and engine performance at AAP Party Headquarters in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that the Centre had asked six automobile manufacturers to reassure consumers that E20 petrol could safely be used even in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends. He alleged that while three companies refused to make such claims, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp publicly stated that E20 would not damage E10-compatible vehicles.

Kejriwal said he would write to automobile manufacturers seeking written assurances that they would compensate vehicle owners if E20 fuel reduced mileage or caused damage to engines, fuel systems or other components. He also announced plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week seeking clarity on whether the government or automobile companies would bear the cost if consumers suffered losses due to the policy.

AAP cites vehicle manuals, questions rollout timeline

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal alleged that the statements made by some manufacturers were inconsistent with their own owner's manuals, which, according to him, recommend ethanol content of up to 10% and advise users to switch back to petrol without ethanol if drivability or mileage issues arise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal alleged that the statements made by some manufacturers were inconsistent with their own owner's manuals, which, according to him, recommend ethanol content of up to 10% and advise users to switch back to petrol without ethanol if drivability or mileage issues arise. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Explaining the distinction between E10 and E20 vehicles, he said most vehicles manufactured before 2023 were designed for petrol containing up to 10% ethanol, while vehicles produced after 2023 were made compatible with E20 fuel.

The AAP chief claimed India had around 22 crore motorcycles and 8 crore cars that were not designed for E20, arguing that a rapid nationwide rollout could adversely affect millions of existing vehicles.

Referring to international examples, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was presenting only "half the truth" while citing global adoption of ethanol-blended fuel. He claimed countries such as Germany, France and the United States largely use ethanol blends below 10%, while Thailand continues to offer both E10 and E20. He also cited Brazil's gradual transition over several decades before adopting higher ethanol blends.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Appealing to the Centre, Kejriwal urged the government to offer consumers a choice by making E0, E10 and E20 petrol simultaneously available instead of mandating E20 across all retail outlets.

Centre backs ethanol blending, automakers say E20-compatible vehicles being introduced

The Centre has consistently maintained that ethanol blending reduces dependence on imported crude oil, lowers emissions and supports farmers by creating additional demand for agricultural feedstock. It has said the phased rollout of E20 fuel is part of the National Biofuel Policy and India's clean energy transition.

The government has previously stated that automobile manufacturers have been producing E20 material-compatible vehicles in phases and has maintained that newer vehicles are designed to operate on E20 fuel. During a recent interaction on ethanol blending, representatives of automobile manufacturers said E20-compatible vehicles have been introduced in line with regulatory timelines and that consumers should follow manufacturer recommendations for fuel usage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue has also come under judicial scrutiny, with the Centre informing the Supreme Court in a separate matter that ethanol blending is being implemented in phases and that its long-term impact is being assessed as part of an ongoing transition.

Kejriwal, however, said consumers should not be made to bear any financial burden arising from the policy and reiterated his demand that the Centre and automobile manufacturers clarify liability in case of reduced mileage or mechanical damage allegedly linked to E20 fuel.