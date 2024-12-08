Kilmarnock penalty was ‘soft’, says Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin felt a “soft” penalty decision cost his side against Kilmarnock. The Terrors looked to be heading for victory when Sam Darby netted late on, but deep in stoppage time Killie were awarded a spot-kick when Richard Odada caught Bobby Wales and Bruce Anderson converted to earn the visitors a 1-1 draw. Goodwin said: “I think it is in the soft category, definitely. “There was a lot made about the penalty we received last weekend, the one on Kevin Holt against St Mirren. “I think it is in that kind of bracket, so I can’t complain too much about it. “There was a big deal made about that one we got last Saturday, so I am assuming all the pundits and the journalists out there who said our one was soft will all be in agreement with me this week that the one Kilmarnock got was very, very soft. “I think there were a few talking points within that second half. “There was a tackle on Vicko Sevelj that we were concerned about. He’s definitely caught high up around the knee area. “There was also what I felt was a foul by the goalkeeper on Sam Dalby. “I was concerned after the amount of media attention our penalty decisions got last week. I was worried today that that would go against us and possibly that was the case.” Killie boss Derek McInnes was delighted with the character shown by his side, especially after the midweek 6-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox. He said: “I didn’t even see the penalty. I was watching the supporters. My eyes fixated on one supporter in particular. I’d see if his hands went up or his hands went into his face and I saw his hands went up celebrating. “We’d all back Bruce to score in those types of moments. “That felt in the context of the week and the last few days such a massive point. “I’m delighted for the fans because I thought they came up with an intention to get behind the team today. “That was a freakish result for us during the week. We have not had that in my almost three years at Kilmarnock. “The response had to be something like that. We didn’t need to be brilliant today, but we needed to be gutsy and we needed to show that we care.”

HT Image