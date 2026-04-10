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Lakers add big-ticket courtside seats for playoffs

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-TICKETS/

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:11 am IST
Reuters |
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The Los Angeles Lakers are making room for more movers and shakers and celebrities this playoff season.

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The team announced Thursday the availability of additional floor seats, where Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, Ice Cube, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and fellow celebrities have sat for years. The Lakers said their floor seats have been sold out for more than 50 years.

"Courtside Reserve is second-row courtside seating that places fans in the heart of the action within the highly sought-after and exclusive floor section, offering an immersive experience," the Lakers said in a news release. "The new on-floor seating features premium hospitality, including in-seat food and beverage service, VIP club access and a seamless, elevated experience from the moment guests enter the arena."

To buy tickets, fans must request access through a dedicated page on the team website. The team said buying one of the limited Courtside Reserve seats now, which are being "offered in the smallest quantity to preserve the exclusivity of the courtside environment," will move the purchaser to the front of the line to buy season tickets in the section.

If the standings remain the same, the Lakers would host the Rockets to open the playoffs.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Lakers add big-ticket courtside seats for playoffs
Home / Genesis / Lakers add big-ticket courtside seats for playoffs
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