...
...
Next Story

Lauren Coughlin, Jenny Shin seize Scottish Open first-round lead

GOLF-LPGA-SCOTTISH/

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 01:27:38 IST
Reuters |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Lauren Coughlin and South Korea's Jenny Shin fired 6-under-par 66s on Thursday to share the Scottish Open first-round lead at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

HT Image
HT Image

Coughlin, who won the Scottish Open in 2024, compiled eight birdies and two bogeys on a links course that didn't play like normal due to Europe's recent heat wave.

"It was pretty difficult out there," Coughlin said. "I've not ever really played it when it's been this firm, especially off the tee, so quite a few different things off the tee than normal where I used to be able to hit the driver a lot of places."

Shin, who started on the back nine like Coughlin, posted seven birdies on the day - including birdies at her first three par-5s.

"It's playing a little shorter than the years past when it was quite wet out here," Shin said. "And the fact I was able to reach the par-5s and take advantage of making the birdies there, and having a few 58-degree coming into the green helped. I was able to get my ball within 15 feet and when I did have the chance for birdie, I did make it. So it was a good day."

World No. 1 Nelly Korda posted a 72 to share 14th place after one round. Playing in the same group as Korda, defending champion Lottie Woad of England got off to a poor start with a double bogey on No. 3 and a bogey on No. 4 before settling down for a 74.

"There were a few interesting pin placements on the front nine with the wind," Woad said, "and tough to get it close really and didn't make enough putts to really be under par. But for me, 2-over is not disastrous. Still going to be in it. A day of not trying to play yourself out of it, really."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Lauren Coughlin, Jenny Shin seize Scottish Open first-round lead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe