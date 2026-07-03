Level 5 Unlocked: PayRupik Celebrates 5 Years of Financial Inclusion as AUM Crosses 1,500 Crore

From a lean 20-person startup in 2021 to a fintech powerhouse with 40 million downloads, the digital lending pioneer marks its fifth anniversary with eyes set on an even bigger year ahead.

PayRupik Celebrates 5 Years of Financial Inclusion as AUM Crosses ₹1,500 Crore

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This journey has been facilitated through the mentoring and support provided by the regulators such as Reserve Bank of India (RBI), whose regulatory framework and supervision have made sure that there is responsible and inclusive growth in the digital lending domain.

BENGALURU, Digital lending platform PayRupik (a product of Sayyam Investments Private Limited) officially marks its fifth anniversary this year, celebrating a half-decade milestone defined by exponential growth, technological disruption, and deep financial inclusion.

To honour five years in India's fast-paced fintech landscape, the company is looking back at a meteoric rise since its 2021 inception, while simultaneously laying down an aggressive roadmap to shatter its own records over the coming year.

The Five-Year Evolution: From Short-Term Loans to Comprehensive Credit Solutions

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{{^usCountry}} Launched in 2021 with a tight-knit team of just 20 people managing short-term loans up to ₹20,000, PayRupik enters its fifth year as an entirely different beast. Today, the platform commands Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding ₹1,500 crore, boasts a workforce of over 300 elite professionals, and offers robust credit options up to ₹2.5 lakh with tenures up to 180 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launched in 2021 with a tight-knit team of just 20 people managing short-term loans up to ₹20,000, PayRupik enters its fifth year as an entirely different beast. Today, the platform commands Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding ₹1,500 crore, boasts a workforce of over 300 elite professionals, and offers robust credit options up to ₹2.5 lakh with tenures up to 180 days. {{/usCountry}}

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This 5-year journey has been anchored by massive consumer trust, reflected in milestones that few platforms achieve in such a short span:

40 Million+ App Downloads: Solidifying its presence on smartphones across India.

25 Million+ Active Users: A massive, highly engaged community relying on the platform daily.

1.5 Crore+ Loans Disbursed: Delivering critical, timely liquidity when users need it most.

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Marking this five-year transition, PayRupik has evolved its product suite far beyond basic personal loans, recently launching specialized Medical Loans and integrated BBPS bill payment services to act as a holistic financial health partner.

Five Years of Industry-Defining Accolades

The half-decade celebration is sweetened by a string of recent prestigious awards validating PayRupik's operational excellence:

Best NBFC & Best Entrepreneur in Digital Lending ( Silicon India ) – Honoring the company's corporate governance and the vision of Founder & CEO Mr. Rishabh Raja.

Excellence in Scalable Digital Lending ( World Fintech Summit ) – Commending the platform's rare ability to handle explosive user growth while maintaining bulletproof compliance standards.

Best Customer Experience in Lending & Collections ( Global LendTech & Collections Summit ) – Recognising PayRupik's focus on seamless, empathetic customer journeys.

The Next Chapter: Accelerating Past the Milestone

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While the five-year anniversary is a moment to look back with pride, PayRupik is using the celebration to launch into its most ambitious year yet. The company is actively deploying next-generation AI and advanced data underwriting models to further slash approval times, introduce tailored credit products, and penetrate deeper into tier-2 and tier-3 markets over the next 12 months.

"Our first five years were about proving our model, building an unshakeable foundation, and earning the trust of millions," said Mr. Rishabh Raja, CEO of PayRupik. "This anniversary isn't a finish line, it's a launchpad. What we achieved in our first five years has set the stage for an even more explosive, innovation-driven year ahead."

About PayRupik

Managed by Sayyam Investments Private Limited, PayRupik is a premier technology-driven digital lending platform. Built on the pillars of responsible lending, transparency, and deep financial inclusion, PayRupik provides secure, fast, and accessible personal credit solutions to millions of digitally empowered individuals across India.

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Learn more: www.payrupikloan.in

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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