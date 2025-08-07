Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Prepares for BSE Market Entry, Eyes NSE Listing and Worldwide Business Expansion

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, a prominent and rapidly growing Indian conglomerate with business interests spanning healthcare, diagnostics, renewable energy, and cutting-edge technology, is poised to make its mark on the capital markets with an upcoming listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This milestone move reflects the company’s strategic ambition to elevate its presence, not just within India, but across global business landscapes. Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Prepares for BSE Market Entry

This listing follows the company’s recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearance for the merger with Lord’s Mark India Ltd (formerly Kratos Energy and Infrastructure Ltd) — a significant development that is reshaping the group’s business trajectory. The merger is designed to unlock operational efficiencies, enabling greater resource optimisation, streamlined management, and robust expansion into new verticals.

Beneficial Share Swap for Investors -

As part of the merger structure, shareholders of Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd will be entitled to a share swap ratio of 1:1.25. For every share held in Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, investors will receive 1.25 shares in the newly consolidated Lord’s Mark India Ltd. This favourable ratio underscores the company’s commitment to creating value for its shareholders and supports the vision of building a stronger, more dynamic corporate entity.

Strong Global Investor Backing and Strategic Partnerships -

The announcement of the BSE listing has also been accompanied by significant interest from international investors, demonstrating robust confidence in Lord’s Mark Industries’ diversified business approach, resilience, and forward-looking strategies. Notably, the company has received a high-value proposal for a global partnership concerning its Medtech product line—a flagship portfolio in the green energy segment. This partnership is poised to accelerate the company’s international reach and solidify its standing as a key player in the renewable energy market.

Capital Market Journey: BSE Launch, NSE on the Horizon -

The BSE listing serves as the launchpad for Lord’s Mark Industries’ wider capital market journey. With eyes set on further growth, the company has initiated plans to pursue a listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) within the next six months. This dual-exchange presence is anticipated to boost stock liquidity, expand the investor base, and enhance visibility among both domestic and foreign institutional investors. The NSE listing will also offer better price discovery and increased access to capital — factors that are crucial for the company’s future growth plans.

To know more visit: www.lordsmark.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.