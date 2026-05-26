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Lord’s Mark Industries receives BSE listing approval under IBC scheme of PPIRP

The company’s expected stock market debut in June 2026 marks a milestone inspired by Late Ratan Tata’s vision of nation-building.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 05:21 pm IST
By Genesis
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Lord's Mark Industries Ltd has achieved a milestone by becoming the first company in India to receive stock exchange listing approval under the IBC scheme of PPIRP, marking an important chapter in the company’s transformation journey and long-term growth vision. The company is expected to commence trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange around June 3, 2026.

The company believes this moment is not only a financial milestone but also reflects its commitment to building an Indian enterprise rooted in trust, responsibility and long-term value creation.(Lord’s Mark Industries)

The milestone represents more than a stock exchange debut for Lord’s Mark Industries. It signifies the emergence of a future-focused Indian enterprise built on resilience, governance, innovation and a commitment towards contributing to India’s development story through sectors including healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies.

For the company, this approval stands as a reflection of years of strategic rebuilding, institutional strengthening and leadership under Sachidanand Upadhyay, whose entrepreneurial philosophy has been influenced by the ideals and legacy of Shri Ratan Tata.

Upadhyay has consistently believed that businesses must go beyond profitability and become instruments of national progress, employment generation and long-term social impact, a principle he associates with the leadership journey of Ratan Tata. His admiration for Tata’s humility, ethics, nation-first approach and institution-building mindset has remained a guiding force behind Lord’s Mark Industries’ evolution.

The listing approval is expected to strengthen the company’s institutional visibility, investor confidence and growth momentum as Lord’s Mark Industries enters its next phase of expansion and transformation.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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