Lounge Access: The Growing Importance of Airport and Railway Lounge Benefits on Credit Cards

Travel these days is faster, more frequent, and often more demanding. Airports and railway stations can be crowded with long lines, noise, and the possibility of unexpected delays. Amid all this chaos, being able to step into a quiet lounge and unwind feels less like a luxury and more like a practical convenience. This is why credit cards that offer lounge access have become a valued perk for travellers in India. Let’s take a closer look at why this benefit is in demand and why choosing a credit card with railway or airport lounge access could make your journeys more comfortable. Lounge access has become a sought-after feature in credit cards for Indian travelers, providing a much-needed respite from crowded airports and stations.

What Happens When You Have Free Access to Lounges Relax In a Calm Space Whether you’re travelling for work or leisure, journeys can often be tiring and stressful. For working professionals, travel can feel like an extension of the office, while leisure trips demand relaxation and comfort. Lounges offer a break from the crowds, with complimentary snacks and drinks, free Wi-Fi, and quiet corners to catch up on emails, plan your day, or simply unwind. They make every trip more comfortable and productive, whether it’s business or leisure. To enjoy a smoother travel experience, IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards offer airport or railway lounge access.

Big Savings For frequent travellers or long-distance commuters, lounge access can be a time and cost saving benefit. Instead of spending extra on meals or paying for a lounge each time, travellers can use complimentary access included with their credit card benefits, helping manage travel expenses more efficiently.

Premium Lifestyle Perk What was once reserved for select travellers is now available on many mid- to premium-tier credit cards. Lounge access adds a sense of convenience to journeys, and is often a key consideration when people choose a card.

Free Access to Airport and Railway Lounge Not just limited to airports, IDFC FIRST Bank’s FIRST Select Credit Card also provides access to select railway lounges across India. Cardholders and add-on members receive up to four complimentary visits per quarter, complete with air-conditioned seating, Wi-Fi, newspapers, unlimited tea and coffee, and a buffet meal.

In addition, guests may be allowed at no extra cost, making train journeys comfortable.

How Are Credit Cards Changing the Way We Travel? In recent years, banks in India have widened the lounge access benefits available on their credit cards. Depending on the card, users may be eligible for domestic airport lounge visits two to four times every quarter, along with complimentary international lounge access at select locations.

Some cards also include railway lounge visits, usually up to four per quarter, such as those available with the IDFC FIRST Bank First SWYP Credit Card. What makes these benefits useful is that add-on cardholders, such as family members, can often share the same privileges.

Things To Know Before Relying on Lounge Benefits While lounge access is attractive, there are a few points travellers should keep in mind:

Spend-based eligibility: Many cards require meeting a monthly or quarterly spend target to unlock lounge access.

Visit caps: Complimentary visits are usually limited; for example 2 or 4 per quarter. Beyond that, charges apply.

Domestic vs. international: Not all cards include international lounges, so check if card benefits align with travel needs.

Aggregator changes: Lounge access networks change occasionally. The aggregator mentioned at the time of receiving the credit card may change after a few months, so always check the updated list before travel to ensure accessibility to the lounges. Why It’s Gaining Traction The demand for lounge access has grown in India due to:

Increased travel frequency post-pandemic, both for business and leisure.

Higher consumer expectations, where travellers now see lounge benefits as standard rather than exclusive.

Competitive credit card market, where banks differentiate themselves by offering tangible perks.

Growing railway lounge infrastructure, catering to the large population of train travellers. Final Thoughts Lounge luxury is not just about free snacks or plush seating; it’s about transforming how we experience travel. With the right credit card, travellers can swap crowded waiting halls for calm lounges, access complimentary refreshments, and work uninterrupted while on the go.

As travel becomes a bigger part of everyday life, choosing a lounge access credit card with airport and railway lounge benefits are increasingly seen as a practical choice. Choosing a card with these features can help make trips more comfortable.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.