Magic fire Jamahl Mosley after first-round collapse

Head coach Jamahl Mosley was fired by the Magic on Monday, one day after a Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in a first-round series that Orlando led 3-1.

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The Magic lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They had navigated the play-in round to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando built a 24-point lead at home in Game 6 on Friday but managed only 19 points in the second half to drop the game and send the series, tied 3-3, back to Detroit for Sunday's elimination game.

Mosley took the blame Sunday night, saying the defeat in Detroit and series collapse was "on me."

"I've got to be able to do a better job of preparing them for what they were going to see tonight," Mosley said. "We talked a little bit about it, but probably not enough."

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{{^usCountry}} The Pistons dominated the second half again in Game 7, a 116-94 victory, as Detroit became the 15th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pistons dominated the second half again in Game 7, a 116-94 victory, as Detroit became the 15th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Orlando also lost in Game 7 of the 2024 first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orlando also lost in Game 7 of the 2024 first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mosley, 47, spent five seasons as head coach in Orlando and accumulated a record of 189-221. Orlando won 41 or more games each of the past three seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mosley, 47, spent five seasons as head coach in Orlando and accumulated a record of 189-221. Orlando won 41 or more games each of the past three seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It has been an incredible five-plus years, and this organization and city will always mean so much to me and my family," Mosley said in a statement. "In my heart, I truly hope that during our time here we were able to impact the players, staff, and the Magic organization in a meaningful and lasting way. I want to sincerely thank the DeVos family for the extraordinary opportunity to serve as head coach of the Orlando Magic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been an incredible five-plus years, and this organization and city will always mean so much to me and my family," Mosley said in a statement. "In my heart, I truly hope that during our time here we were able to impact the players, staff, and the Magic organization in a meaningful and lasting way. I want to sincerely thank the DeVos family for the extraordinary opportunity to serve as head coach of the Orlando Magic. {{/usCountry}}

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"To our fans, there is nothing but love in my heart. The joy I had coaching this team, in this city, for the people who live here is something I will never forget. All I ever wanted was to make you proud to be Magic fans, and my journey here will certainly stay with me forever."

Former Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, previously the coach at the University of Florida, is considered a top target in Orlando's search, according to multiple reports. Donovan resigned as coach of the Bulls last month in a franchise reset that included multiple changes in the front office.

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