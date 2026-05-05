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Magic fire Jamahl Mosley after first-round collapse

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MOSLEY/

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:11 am IST
Reuters |
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Head coach Jamahl Mosley was fired by the Magic on Monday, one day after a Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in a first-round series that Orlando led 3-1.

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The Magic lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They had navigated the play-in round to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando built a 24-point lead at home in Game 6 on Friday but managed only 19 points in the second half to drop the game and send the series, tied 3-3, back to Detroit for Sunday's elimination game.

Mosley took the blame Sunday night, saying the defeat in Detroit and series collapse was "on me."

"I've got to be able to do a better job of preparing them for what they were going to see tonight," Mosley said. "We talked a little bit about it, but probably not enough."

"To our fans, there is nothing but love in my heart. The joy I had coaching this team, in this city, for the people who live here is something I will never forget. All I ever wanted was to make you proud to be Magic fans, and my journey here will certainly stay with me forever."

Former Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, previously the coach at the University of Florida, is considered a top target in Orlando's search, according to multiple reports. Donovan resigned as coach of the Bulls last month in a franchise reset that included multiple changes in the front office.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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