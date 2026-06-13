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Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s youth gamble sparks a victory in the World Cup's opening match

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s youth gamble sparks a victory in the World Cup's opening match

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:16 am IST
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MEXICO CITY — Mexico's dire performance at the last World Cup in Qatar served as a wake-up call for this year's event. The message was clear: El Tri needed new players if it wanted a different ending on home soil in 2026.

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Four years after the national soccer team's disappointing group-stage exit — Mexico's earliest World Cup finish since 1978 — coach Javier Aguirre’s youthful gamble is already showing promise.

El Tri opened this year's tournament with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa, fielding seven players who were making their World Cup debuts — including forward Julián Quiñones, who scored the first goal in only the ninth minute of the match.

“We worked hard on our mental game so the size of the stage wouldn’t affect us, and we were able to get off to a good start,” said midfielder Erik Lira, another player making his debut on soccer's biggest stage.

The 26-year-old Lira played a crucial role in the victory, forcing a key turnover that directly led to Mexico’s first goal.

With this rejuvenated core, Mexico will target a second victory when the team faces South Korea on Thursday in Guadalajara. The Mexicans currently lead Group A on goal difference over the South Koreans, who opened their tournament with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

A victory would virtually guarantee El Tri’s passage to the knockout rounds, helping erase the bitter memory of the early exit in Qatar. It would also fuel hopes of emulating Mexico’s best-ever World Cup performances — reaching the quarterfinals, a feat achieved as hosts in 1970 and 1986.

Despite the mounting excitement, the team is keeping its feet on the ground, especially with two knockout matches to play before the quarterfinals in this year's expanded 48-team World Cup.

“We can’t think about playing a sixth match without even playing the second,” Lira said. “We’re taking it one step at a time, but we want to make it clear that our ambitions are very high and that we won’t settle for anything less.”

World Cup coverage: /hub/fifa-world-cup

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s youth gamble sparks a victory in the World Cup's opening match
Home / Genesis / Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s youth gamble sparks a victory in the World Cup's opening match
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