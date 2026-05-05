#SmilePlease global platform and refreshed global visual identity encourages a positive outlook and spontaneous moments of happiness, reinforcing Mirinda’s commitment to bold, flavourful fun.

Mirinda’s ‘Smile Please’ Campaign Brings a Fresh, Youth-First Energy to Everyday Moments

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In a world that feels constantly rushed and overwhelming, even a small moment of joy can make a difference. Tapping into this everyday emotion, Mirinda has launched its new global platform ‘Smile Please’, alongside a refreshed visual identity designed to spark spontaneous moments of happiness.

Life today feels busy and stressful, and people often overlook the small, happy moments around them. But a smile is a superpower, it can instantly lift your mood and inspire others to smile too.

With its tangy, refreshing flavour, Mirinda invites you to see the brighter side of life—an idea now being brought alive by creators like Rohit Saraf and Nitanshi Goel, encouraging audiences to pass on that smile through digital interactions.

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{{^usCountry}} Designed with Gen Z in mind, the refreshed packaging goes beyond aesthetics—it’s built for participation. Developed in-house by the PepsiCo Design team, the bold typography, iconic colours, and larger-than-life fruit forms create an instantly striking look. Built from semi-circles, these shapes subtly mirror a smile, turning every pack into a visual cue for joy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed with Gen Z in mind, the refreshed packaging goes beyond aesthetics—it’s built for participation. Developed in-house by the PepsiCo Design team, the bold typography, iconic colours, and larger-than-life fruit forms create an instantly striking look. Built from semi-circles, these shapes subtly mirror a smile, turning every pack into a visual cue for joy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The new design is also proving highly shareable, with consumers organically using the packs in selfies and reels. This has turned the packaging into a social trigger, driving content, collectability across variants, and deeper engagement with the brand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new design is also proving highly shareable, with consumers organically using the packs in selfies and reels. This has turned the packaging into a social trigger, driving content, collectability across variants, and deeper engagement with the brand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With ‘Smile Please’, Mirinda is not just refreshing its look, it is building a participative, digital-first movement that encourages people to pause, engage, and share a moment of happiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With ‘Smile Please’, Mirinda is not just refreshing its look, it is building a participative, digital-first movement that encourages people to pause, engage, and share a moment of happiness. {{/usCountry}}

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Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, commented: “Mirinda has always stood for original self-expression, and we are now bringing that spirit to life through a global movement that feels fresh, playful and relevant. In a world of busy days and constant noise, sometimes a simple reason to smile can go a long way. Through our new visual identity and Smile Please platform, we are inviting you to pause, refresh and choose a moment of joy.”

As part of the platform, Mirinda is launching ‘Smile Chain’, an influencer-led activity designed to spark a ripple effect of positivity. Building on how consumers are already engaging with the packaging, people are sharing their own smile moments, tagging friends, and passing it on, turning it into a growing, community-led movement that’s already receiving a fabulous response. Watch for that smile on your feed.

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Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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