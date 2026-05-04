MP CM visits families affected by Bargi dam cruise accident; probe ordered

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited Jabalpur on May 1 to meet families affected by the cruise accident at Bargi dam, in which nine people lost their lives. The chief minister said the state government stands with the affected families and assured that those found responsible would face action following an inquiry.

MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav meets families of victims and survivors of the Bargi dam cruise accident during his visit to Jabalpur.

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During the visit, Dr. Yadav met relatives of the deceased and survivors at their residences, offering condolences and reviewing the situation on the ground. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh accompanied him.

Speaking to the media, the CM said that nine bodies had been recovered and 28 people had been rescued. He added that rescue operations involved teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local प्रशासन and other agencies. Divers from the Army also assisted in the search and rescue efforts.

According to officials, personnel working on a nearby Jal Jeevan Mission project were among the first to respond to the incident and assist in rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived. Local elected representatives were also present at the site following the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased from the state government. An additional ₹2 lakh ex gratia has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased from the state government. An additional ₹2 lakh ex gratia has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also announced a reward of ₹51,000 each for individuals who helped rescue people during the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also announced a reward of ₹51,000 each for individuals who helped rescue people during the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr. Yadav said the state government will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for adventure tourism activities, including boating and cruise services, to prevent similar incidents in the future. He added that weather advisories should be strictly followed by operators and authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Yadav said the state government will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for adventure tourism activities, including boating and cruise services, to prevent similar incidents in the future. He added that weather advisories should be strictly followed by operators and authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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