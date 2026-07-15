Mumbai’s western suburbs see redevelopment activity with Ambit Realtors & Developers' upcoming projects

Ambit Realtors & Developers is undertaking the transformation of Mumbai's western suburbs through a series of redevelopment and cluster redevelopment initiatives across Malad and Borivali.

Through cluster redevelopment, Ambit Realtors & Developers plans to enhance living experiences in Mumbai's suburbs by creating integrated communities with improved amenities and infrastructure, reflecting a commitment to sustainable urban planning. (Ambit)

Beyond creating new homes, the company states that it is focused on building communities with modern amenities, open spaces, improved infrastructure, and urban planning. These projects are designed to go beyond conventional redevelopment by creating neighbourhoods intended to support residents' needs over the long term.

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As Mumbai continues to evolve, redevelopment has emerged as a key tool for revitalising ageing neighbourhoods. According to Ambit Realtors & Developers, the vision extends beyond replacing old buildings. The company believes redevelopment is an opportunity to reimagine communities with open spaces, modern amenities, improved infrastructure, and well-planned environments that remain relevant for the next 20 to 30 years.

Further supporting this momentum, the redevelopment agreements for these projects have been registered under Maharashtra's redevelopment framework. Collectively, the registrations represent a value of approximately ₹17.5 crore, reflecting the scale of Ambit Realtors & Developers' redevelopment pipeline and its long-term plans across Mumbai's western suburbs.

Project portfolio and locations

• Evershine Nagar, Malad West – 2.5 acres

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{{^usCountry}} • S.V. Road, Malad West – 0.5 acres {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • S.V. Road, Malad West – 0.5 acres {{/usCountry}}

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• Chikuwadi, Borivali West - 2 acres

Collectively, these projects add over 20,000 square metres to Ambit Realtors & Developers' redevelopment pipeline and expand its presence across Mumbai micro-markets.

According to the company, the developments are located within established residential neighbourhoods that benefit from connectivity, social infrastructure, and sustained housing demand. Through cluster redevelopment, Ambit aims to create larger community spaces, additional lifestyle amenities, and more integrated urban planning than may be possible through single-society redevelopment projects.

The Chikuwadi cluster redevelopment, spanning approximately 7,500 sq. m. across four societies, is one such project. By consolidating multiple societies into a unified redevelopment framework, Ambit is able to plan for improved amenities, circulation, utilisation of open spaces, and an enhanced living experience for future residents.

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Development agreements completed

• S.V. Road, Malad West

• Chikuwadi, Borivali West

• Evershine Nagar, Malad West

Commenting on the milestone, Rajendra Sharma, Founder & Chairman, Ambit Realtors & Developers, said:

"These projects are not just about redeveloping buildings, but also about improving how people live. Through cluster redevelopment, we're creating larger, better-planned communities that can continue serving residents for decades to come. This growing portfolio reflects the trust housing societies have placed in Ambit and our commitment to creating a better lifestyle for future generations."

Karan Sharma, Director, Ambit Realtors & Developers, said:

"We believe that the future of urban redevelopment lies in creating communities, not just new buildings. With a strong focus on cluster redevelopment, we are bringing multiple societies together to unlock the potential for dynamic product design and master planning. Our vision is to create neighbourhoods with thoughtful planning, future-ready amenities, efficient infrastructure, and living spaces that continue to deliver value for years to come, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban development."

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Sahil Sharma, Director, Ambit Realtors & Developers, noted:

"Cluster projects allow us to create economies of scale. Residents will benefit from holistic planning, from ample open areas to modern utilities. Our vision is to transform these neighbourhoods into vibrant, well-equipped communities that stand out and contribute to Mumbai's evolving urban landscape."

The new projects are a strategic step in Ambit Realtors & Developers' long-term growth story and are expected to be followed by a marquee ₹2,300 crore development signed in 2026, further expanding the company's presence in Mumbai's redevelopment sector.

With redevelopment emerging as an important driver of the city's real estate market, Ambit Realtors & Developers remains focused on delivering projects that combine strategic locations, quality construction, future-ready planning, and a community-centric approach. Through every redevelopment initiative, the company aims to contribute to Mumbai's urban transformation while creating sustainable value, enhanced lifestyles, and stronger communities for generations to come.

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About Ambit Realtors & Developers

Ambit Realtors & Developers is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on residential development and redevelopment across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to the company, it focuses on quality, transparency, and customer-centric execution, while redeveloping established neighbourhoods and creating lasting value for residents and stakeholders.

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