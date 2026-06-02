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Nano Fertilisers Gain Ground as Farmers Look to Cut Costs and Improve Yields

Agriculture experts say nano urea and nano DAP can help reduce fertiliser use, lower cultivation costs and support sustainable farming practices.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:36 am IST
By Genesis
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Rising cultivation costs, declining soil fertility and concerns over excessive use of conventional fertilisers are driving interest in nano fertilisers among farmers, with nano urea and nano DAP emerging as increasingly popular alternatives in several agricultural regions.

A farmer sprays nano fertiliser in a paddy field as interest grows in alternative nutrient solutions for sustainable agriculture.(PTI)

Agriculture experts say the shift reflects a broader move towards scientific and sustainable farming practices aimed at improving productivity while reducing input costs and environmental impact.

According to experts, farmers in major paddy-growing regions, including Chhattisgarh, typically use two to three bags of urea and one bag of DAP per acre. At current prices, expenditure on these fertilisers alone can range between 1,900 and 2,200 per acre.

Researchers note that a 500 ml bottle of nano urea is designed to partially replace the nutrient efficiency of a conventional bag of urea when applied through foliar spraying at recommended crop stages. As a result, farmers may be able to reduce fertiliser consumption and associated costs.

Similarly, agricultural specialists suggest that combining nano DAP with reduced quantities of conventional DAP could help lower fertiliser expenses while maintaining nutrient availability for crops.

Agriculture experts believe that integrating scientific farming methods, balanced fertiliser use and modern technologies will play a key role in improving farm profitability. Nano fertilisers are increasingly being viewed as one of the emerging tools that could help achieve those goals.

 
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Home / Genesis / Nano Fertilisers Gain Ground as Farmers Look to Cut Costs and Improve Yields
Home / Genesis / Nano Fertilisers Gain Ground as Farmers Look to Cut Costs and Improve Yields
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