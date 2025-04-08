NIF Global ‘The Runway’ Elevates Emerging Talent atLakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

Mumbai, 3rd April, 2025 – NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, showcased young design talent, providing collections that captivated audiences and industry stalwarts alike. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha graced the runway as the showstopper, encouraging the spirit of innovation and creativity that NIF Global fosters in its students. NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI celebrates 25 years in shaping Indian fashion, as a platform for creative expression and design. NIF GLOBAL, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc (a USA-registered corporation), participated to provide a global platform for its students. ‘The Runway’ highlights NIF Global’s focus on innovation and creativity, offering young talent an opportunity to enter the fashion industry.

Tisha Khosla, representing NIF Global, shared her perspective on the showcase: “It is truly remarkable to witness the talent and dedication of our students on such a prestigious platform. At NIF Global, we believe in nurturing raw talent and providing a platform where young designers can bring their creative visions to life, which ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI exemplifies. From over 250 student entries across NIF Global centres, the most exceptional collections were chosen to be mentored and showcased at ‘The Runway’. Our students, in both fashion and interior design, collaborated to create a cohesive and immersive experience that embodies the essence of Urban Nomads. We are immensely grateful to Nushrratt Bharuccha for her support in encouraging our student designers and for embracing this stage with their collections."

The event showcased bold ideas and craftsmanship, with student designers from NIF Global campuses across India exploring diverse inspirations. Each collection presented a unique story, brought to life through techniques and design.

Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar presented “Stitched in Motion,” inspired by the fluidity of Urban Nomads. The collection featured Sashiko embroidery reminiscent of cityscapes and was crafted from jute-khadi blends in neutral tones, championing androgynous silhouettes and versatility with a focus on functionality and self-expression.

Aanya Mutta and Krishna Thacker from NIF Global Gandhinagar unveiled “Arctic Voyage,” inspired by the Arctic tern. Cotton linen fabrics in white, black, and grey hues were accented with pops of red, symbolising the bird's distinctive beak and legs. Gradation, pleats, pintucks, and panelling techniques added structure and fluidity to the garments, echoing the bird’s grace in flight.

Bharti Goyal and Himanshi Garg from NIF Global Gurugram presented "Shift," paying homage to the architecture of Zaha Hadid. The designs featured TPU, flannel, poly knit, and PVC fabrics, with neon thread tufting. Multifunctional silhouettes transformed with ease, reflecting Hadid's fluid, futuristic forms in cherry lacquer, retro blue, and beige.

"Nomadic By Nature," designed by Namrata Agrawal and Ankita Tiwari from NIF Global Indore, was inspired by modern travelers. Using terry rayon lycra and iridescent PVC, the collection balanced free-flowing silhouettes with structured elements for ease of movement. Earthy natural tones of sand, deep greens, browns, and rust anchored the collection.

"COSMO STERS," presented by Dhanishta Soni from NIF Global Jaipur, explored a fusion of cosmopolitan hipster and free-spirited hippie culture. Suede and flannel fabrics were transformed into adaptable, reversible, and detachable silhouettes. The collection’s browns and blues, combined with weaving, block printing, and screen-printing techniques, celebrated individuality and togetherness.

Interior design students transformed the runway into a visual spectacle. Kalash Bhuptani from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar, Priyanka Sharma from NIF Global New Delhi West, Nisha Kumari from NIF Global Gurugram, Nirma Suthar from NIF Global Mumbai Borivali, and Priyanka Ghosh from NIF Global Siliguri created immersive set designs that enhanced the fashion collections. Their artistry added depth to the show, creating a dynamic interplay between fashion and space showcasing NIF Global’s interdisciplinary talent.

NIF Global aims to empower the next generation of designers which is evident through platforms like the “Runway”. The platform offers budding talents the opportunity to showcase their creativity, contributing to NIF Global's reputation as a beacon for fashion innovation and education.

The runway presentations demonstrated NIF Global's role in providing a platform for emerging designers. As the spotlight dimmed and applause echoed through the venue, it instilled hope that the future of fashion is bright, bold, and beautifully diverse.

NIF Global aims to provide a platform that celebrates diversity, creativity, and excellence. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, is inspiring students to embrace fresh, bold approaches to fashion and design. NIF Global benefits from the mentorship of industry icons like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who offer guidance and industry insights.

NIF Global offers specialised programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management under the School of Management, and Hair and Make-up under the School of Beauty across India.

