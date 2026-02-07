NIF Global X LST at Dubai Fashion Week 2026: When Icons Shape the Future

The global fashion spotlight turned to Launchpad @ Dubai Fashion Week, where emerging designers from NIF Global, in collaboration with the London School of Trends (LST), presented a showcase that celebrated creativity, identity, and the future of fashion. NIF Global showcased emerging designers at Dubai Fashion Week, focusing on sustainability and cultural storytelling, blending tradition with modernity. (NIF Global)

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, NIF Global continues to encourage fashion education by offering students access to international platforms. Dubai Fashion Week—known for championing innovation and nurturing the Arab fashion industry—served as a stage for young designers ready to present their work.

Fashion and Style Icons: Stories Woven into Design

This season’s showcase was guided by the central theme “Fashion and Style Icons.” Students were encouraged to look beyond trends and tap into personal inspiration—icons, personalities, and characters who influence design thinking through their presence, individuality, and stories.

Through interpretation of textures, colours, forms, and details, the collections showcased how today’s designers envision dressing their icons in the modern world.

Designers from NIF Global’s pan-India centres unveiled a cohesive yet diverse collection rooted in eco-conscious design principles. Sustainability was positioned not as a trend but as a foundation—woven into design thinking, material choices, and construction techniques.

The collection reflected the 2026 global fashion forecast, blending innovation with heritage. Highlights included sustainable fabrics, tactile textiles, silhouettes, and surface ornamentation. Age-old weaving and printing techniques were reimagined alongside contemporary embroidery and modern craftsmanship.

Despite coming from varied cultural and regional backgrounds across India, the designers presented a unified vision—one that balanced tradition with futurism, and artistry with responsibility. A key element was the coherent collection shaped by diverse roots. Use of colour, material, and form allowed each designer’s individuality to emerge while contributing to a larger narrative. The ensembles reflected a fusion of traditional and contemporary design, aligning with the evolving language of global fashion—where heritage and innovation coexist.

This presentation highlighted the creative direction of Gen-Next designers, reaffirming fashion’s role as a medium of cultural storytelling and conscious expression.

All participating designers represented Brand NIF Global – LST, reinforcing the institute’s presence on international fashion platforms.

Beyond the runway showcase, NIF Global students gained practical hands-on industry experience by working at the front of house and backstage at Dubai Fashion Week —from guest management, designer coordination, and show operations at the front of house to fittings, styling support, garment handling, and show execution backstage. By participating both on and off the runway, NIF Global designers gained insights that extend beyond the classroom—supporting industry readiness, and reinforcing the institute’s focus on experiential learning.

Global Roots, International Reach

With its headquarters in New York City, NIF Global is committed to nurturing creativity across design, management, and beauty education. By blending New York’s creative edge, London’s avant-garde energy, and India’s cultural richness, the institute offers students a global perspective.

From Lakmé Fashion Week to the runways of London, New York, and Dubai, NIF Global continues to present emerging talent—preparing designers who are professionally trained and globally relevant.

Inspired by Icons, Guided by Industry Leaders

The NIF Global ecosystem is supported through celebrity inspiration and industry mentorship. Ananya Panday, Style Icon of NIF Global, serves as an inspiration for students through her fashion sensibility, and engagement with innovation.

Mentorship from industry leaders, including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, provides students with real-world insight—supporting their transition from learners to professionals within the global fashion industry.

As NIF Global’s designers step onto international runways, they present garments shaped by narratives, values, and perspectives on the future of fashion. www.nifglobal.college">www.nifglobal.college

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.