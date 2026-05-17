OBC parliamentary panel meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discusses welfare measures

A delegation of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday and discussed issues related to social justice, welfare schemes and inclusive development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets members of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun on Saturday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official statement, Dhami said the committee plays an important role in strengthening social justice and ensuring balanced development for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has legal and institutional mechanisms in place for OBC welfare and that policy reviews, feedback systems and follow-up measures were being used to ensure government schemes reach eligible families.

Dhami said nearly 90 caste and sub-caste communities are included in the OBC list in Uttarakhand and the state government remains committed to their development.

He added that the state’s policies and budgetary priorities are designed keeping the welfare of economically weaker and marginalised sections in mind. The Chief Minister also referred to social security initiatives, including old-age pensions, widow pensions and disability pensions, saying efforts were being made to ensure effective delivery to beneficiaries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The delegation included committee chairman and MP Ganesh Singh, along with MPs Vijay Baghel, Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi (Sakshi Maharaj), Vidyut Baran Mahato, Rodmal Nagar, Ramashankar Vidhyarthi Rajbhar, Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Girdhari Yadav, Mastan Rao Yadav Beeda, Rajendra Gehlot, Shubhashish Khuntia and Mayankkumar Nayak, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation included committee chairman and MP Ganesh Singh, along with MPs Vijay Baghel, Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi (Sakshi Maharaj), Vidyut Baran Mahato, Rodmal Nagar, Ramashankar Vidhyarthi Rajbhar, Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Girdhari Yadav, Mastan Rao Yadav Beeda, Rajendra Gehlot, Shubhashish Khuntia and Mayankkumar Nayak, among others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Lok Sabha joint secretary Atul Anand, deputy secretary Puneet Bhatia, Chief Minister’s additional secretary Manmohan Mainali and other officials were also present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lok Sabha joint secretary Atul Anand, deputy secretary Puneet Bhatia, Chief Minister’s additional secretary Manmohan Mainali and other officials were also present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In recent days, the Uttarakhand government has announced a series of welfare and development measures, including a hike in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners and financial approvals for infrastructure and housing projects across multiple districts. Chief Minister Dhami has also been holding meetings with political leaders and constitutional authorities to review development initiatives and administrative priorities in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent days, the Uttarakhand government has announced a series of welfare and development measures, including a hike in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners and financial approvals for infrastructure and housing projects across multiple districts. Chief Minister Dhami has also been holding meetings with political leaders and constitutional authorities to review development initiatives and administrative priorities in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON