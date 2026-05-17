...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

OBC parliamentary panel meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discusses welfare measures

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met members of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee and said his government was working toward inclusive development.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 09:09 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

A delegation of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday and discussed issues related to social justice, welfare schemes and inclusive development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets members of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun on Saturday.

According to an official statement, Dhami said the committee plays an important role in strengthening social justice and ensuring balanced development for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has legal and institutional mechanisms in place for OBC welfare and that policy reviews, feedback systems and follow-up measures were being used to ensure government schemes reach eligible families.

Dhami said nearly 90 caste and sub-caste communities are included in the OBC list in Uttarakhand and the state government remains committed to their development.

He added that the state’s policies and budgetary priorities are designed keeping the welfare of economically weaker and marginalised sections in mind. The Chief Minister also referred to social security initiatives, including old-age pensions, widow pensions and disability pensions, saying efforts were being made to ensure effective delivery to beneficiaries.

 
Uttarakhand ht government government news
Home / Genesis / OBC parliamentary panel meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discusses welfare measures
Home / Genesis / OBC parliamentary panel meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discusses welfare measures
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.