Olise sparkles as Bayern fire eight past Wolfsburg

Michael Olise scored twice and set a Bundesliga assist record as Bayern Munich crushed Wolfsburg 8-1 on Sunday to go 11 points clear at the top of the table. HT Image

The Bavarians were ruthless in their return from the winter break, forcing the struggling Wolves into two own goals while Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerriero also got on the scoresheet.

Unbeaten Bayern have now dropped just four points in 16 Bundesliga games this season, the best record in Europe's top-five leagues.

Olise's two assists brought his tally to 25 in 50 league games, more than any other player to have played a half-century of Bundesliga matches.

The victory extended Bayern's dominant record against Wolfsburg, with 21 wins at two draws in their past 23 games in all competitions dating back to 2015.

Bayern's last league defeat against Wolfsburg came in January 2015, when a 23-year-old Kevin de Bruyne scored twice and laid on another in a 4-1 win for the Wolves six months before his move to Manchester City.

Wolfsburg's hopes of bucking the recent trend took an early hit when Killian Fischer deflected a Diaz cross into his own net.

One-time Bayern academy player Dzenan Pejcinovic pulled one back for the Wolves but their celebrations were short-lived, with Olise assisting Diaz on the half-hour mark.

Bayern continued the rampage early in the second half, with Olise scoring and forcing Wolfsburg's Moritz Jenz into conceding another own goal inside the space of three minutes.

Guerreiro, Kane and Olise all scored inside an eight-minute period midway through the second half while Goretzka added another with two minutes remaining to round out the rout.

Goretzka's goal was Bayern's 63rd league goal this season, more than any other side has scored in the first 16 matchdays in Bundesliga history.

Kane's strike was his 20th in the league this campaign, keeping him on track to beat Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 in a Bundesliga season.

Earlier on Saturday, Haris Tabakovic bagged a brace as Borussia Moenchengladbach cruised to a 4-0 home win over Augsburg.

dwi/nr

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.