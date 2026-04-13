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Omkareshwar to host five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival from April 17

Event to feature religious leaders, scholars and cultural programmes; focus on Advaita Vedanta and contemporary themes

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By Genesis
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A five-day event titled ‘Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav: Ekatma Parv’ will be held from April 17 to 21 at Ekatma Dham on Mandhata Parvat in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The programme is being organised by the Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust under the state’s culture department to mark the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, observed on Vaishakh Shukla Panchami.

Preparations underway at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar ahead of the five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival beginning April 17.

The event is expected to bring together religious leaders, scholars and public representatives from across the country. According to organisers, the opening ceremony on April 17 will be attended by Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, along with state culture minister Dharmendra Lodhi and representatives from institutions including the Vivekananda Kendra.

The concluding day on April 21 will feature participation from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with religious leaders such as Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati of Chinmaya Mission, and Swami Punyānand Giri of Dakshinamurti Math.

Discussions on Advaita Vedanta and contemporary issues

A series of panel discussions under the ‘Advaitamritam’ segment will focus on Advaita Vedanta and its relevance in contemporary contexts. Sessions scheduled for April 17 include discussions on “Advaita and Gen-Z,” with speakers addressing philosophical ideas from a younger perspective.

On April 21, an initiation ceremony will be held on the banks of the Narmada river, where over 700 participants from India and abroad are expected to be inducted as ‘Shankar Doots’. The main समारोह will also include a felicitation of individuals for their contributions to the dissemination of Advaita Vedanta.

Rituals and daily activities

The programme will include daily Vedic rituals such as Panchang Pujan, Vedic recitations, Rudra Parayan, and yajna ceremonies. In addition, guided sessions on pranayama and meditation will be conducted for participants.

Background and related developments

Omkareshwar is considered associated with the monastic life of Adi Shankaracharya. The Madhya Pradesh government has been developing the Ekatma Dham site as part of a broader initiative to highlight the philosopher’s life and teachings.

In the first phase, a 108-foot statue known as the ‘Statue of Oneness’ has been installed. A museum project titled ‘Advaita Lok’, focused on Shankaracharya’s life and philosophy, is currently under development as part of the second phase.

 
Home / Genesis / Omkareshwar to host five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival from April 17
Home / Genesis / Omkareshwar to host five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival from April 17
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