OPPO India marks a decade with the launch of the Reno13 series

Leading Indian smartphone manufacturer, OPPO India, celebrated its decade long journey in 2024. Over the past 10 years, the brand has solidified its reputation for innovation, reliability, and consumer-centric advancements. The launch of the Reno13 series further demonstrates OPPO’s commitment to delivering the latest technology, AI experience and refined design to its users. OPPO India marks 10 years of excellence with the new Reno13 series

OPPO’s India legacy

Since making its foray into the Indian smartphone market in 2014, OPPO has introduced several innovations across its product portfolio. This included several proprietary technologies such as SuperVOOC™ fast charging, IP69-rated durability, and advanced imaging capabilities powered by the HyperTone Image Engine). These refined innovations reflect OPPO’s mission to deliver sophisticated yet user-friendly technology. The brand continues to enhance the smartphone experience with the introduction of new models in the market – there are several new releases lined up for 2025.

Last year saw OPPO’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven product innovation, with the Reno12 Series, F27 Series, and Find X8 Series showcasing the brand’s Flagship AI features and delivering a user experience usually associated with premium smartphones. This focus on AI integration extended across various device functions, enhancing performance and user experience and offering greater levels of personalization.

Furthermore, the OPPO India community now has over 18 million registered users, fostering an ecosystem of tech and photography enthusiasts who engage with OPPO devices and share their experiences of the brand and its products.

The Reno series: A symbol of OPPO’s ‘AI for All’ vision

The Reno series reinforces the brand’s philosophy of ‘Innovation for All’, integrating next-generation technologies tailored for diverse user needs. The OPPO Reno12 series, for instance, redefined AI in its price category, introducing popular features like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Studio. These innovations have resonated with consumers. The AI Eraser feature has been liked by consumers, with a global daily usage frequency of 15 times.

“The growing consumer preference for our products is reflected in the Q3 2024 IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker Report, where OPPO registered the highest growth among the top 5 smartphone brands in India, driven by recent launches, including the Reno12 Series,” said an OPPO spokesperson.

The latest addition to the Reno family – the OPPO Reno13 series introduces advanced AI-driven technology at competitive prices. The new series, introduces AI capabilities and advanced camera systems to make your everyday experience more productive.

Camera: Harnessing AI-powered photography the OPPO Reno13 series offers imaging capabilities similar to the OPPO Find X8 series. Advanced AI-powered camera system empowers users as Reno13 Series brings features like underwater photography, AI Zoom capabilities, and a full stack of OPPO’s AI Imaging advancements. The Reno13 series introduces features like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Reflection Remover further enhance clarity and creativity, whether you are capturing dynamic landscapes or intimate portraits. Other features like AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Portrait, AI Night Portrait, AI Clear Face, AI Motion, and AI ReImage, designed to elevate your photography experience.

Design and Durability: Not just imaging the Reno13 Series has added an array of features to improve the overall durability of the products as the series introduces an Aerospace-grade aluminum frame and One-piece Sculpted Glass Back to take care of everyday wear and tear. Its ultra-slim design makes it easy to hold, even during those extended gaming sessions. For added sturdiness, the devices offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification in its price segment which in the market is available on premium smartphones only. The OPPO Reno13 series comes in matte and gloss finishes in a range of stylish colors – pertinent to note is the OPPO Reno13 5G available in Luminous Blue color exclusive for the India market alongside Ivory White.

Display: Alongside imaging and durability, the Reno13 Series doubles as an entertainment device as it features an Infinite View Display with four-sided micro-curves at a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio for a near bezel-less viewing experience. Further enhancing viewing experience OPPO’s screen technology is also designed for eye comfort with its hardware-based low-blue-light solution, certified by BOE SGS and Seamless Pro’s Eye Protection Certificate.

Performance: A powerful processor and long-lasting battery are key to a high-performance smartphone, and the OPPO Reno13 series is designed to meet these needs. Equipped with a customized MediaTek 8350 processor and a 5,600 mAh and 5800 mAh battery on the non-pro and pro versions, it offers reliable performance for multitasking, streaming, or gaming. OPPO’s AI HyperBoost technology further optimizes gaming performance, delivering smooth and stable gameplay for up to eight hours.

Productivity: Beyond entertainment, the Reno13 series integrates AI-driven tools like AI Writer and AI Reply, enhancing productivity. Features like AI LinkBoost 2.0 and OPPO’s custom SignalBoost X1 Chip ensure connectivity even in challenging environments. Beyond photography and entertainment, the Reno13 Series enhances productivity with integrated AI tools. Features like AI-powered writing assistance and intelligent document management help users streamline their workflows and achieve more. The AI Toolbox 2.0 includes productivity features like Screen Translator, AI Writer, and AI Reply. Another interesting feature is Tap-to-share designed to select, share, and transfer photos with your friends, whether they are using iOS devices or not.

The Reno series represents a significant milestone in OPPO’s journey in India. With the Reno13 Series, OPPO continues to introduce new technologies and enhance the smartphone experience for users. The Reno13 5G is priced at INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and INR 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and the Reno13 Pro 5G at INR 49,999 for the 12GB+256GB and INR 54,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. Visit the online OPPO e-store, Flipkart, or a dealership close to you today!

