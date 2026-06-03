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Orthopaedic treatments under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cross 84 crore as demand for bone and joint care rises

Punjab has spent over ₹84 crore on orthopaedic, bone, joint and trauma-related treatments under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, as per State Health Agency data.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 11:46 am IST
By Genesis
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Punjab has witnessed a steady increase in bone, joint and trauma-related health conditions, with orthopaedic care emerging as one of the major components of public healthcare services under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(@BhagwantMann)

Official figures show that more than 84 crore has been spent on orthopaedic treatments under the scheme so far. The expenditure covers a range of procedures related to bone, joint and trauma care and reflects both growing demand for surgical interventions and wider access to specialised orthopaedic services in government hospitals.

Knee replacements account for highest number of procedures

According to the data, knee replacement surgeries account for the largest share of orthopaedic procedures conducted under the scheme. Hip surgeries and fracture fixation procedures involving plates, nails and other implants have also been carried out in large numbers.

These interventions are being provided as part of the scheme’s cashless treatment coverage across district hospitals and larger tertiary-care government institutions.

The scheme has recorded more than 45 lakh registrations across Punjab. Ludhiana leads in beneficiary registrations with over 4.8 lakh enrolments, while Patiala has recorded around 4.1 lakh beneficiaries.

Rise linked to ageing population and mobility issues

The treatment, valued at 86,750, was provided entirely cashlessly under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. He was discharged on May 12.

Taneja said, “I am recovering now and it’s thanks to the Sehat card that I did not have to pay any money for my treatment. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is helping us reduce out-of-pocket expenditure by making such treatments accessible.”

Minister cites growing orthopaedic burden

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “The burden of orthopaedic disorders has been on an exponential rise, and thus, has brought to light the indispensable need to buttress accessible and affordable operative care across the state of Punjab.”

He added that the government is providing cashless knee, hip and trauma treatments to thousands of patients under the scheme, helping reduce financial hardship while improving mobility, recovery and overall quality of life.

“The expenditure of over 84 crore in around 4 months under the scheme represents not only increased healthcare utilisation but also a broader shift towards restoring mobility, reducing disability and improving quality of life for patients across Punjab,” he said.

 
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Home / Genesis / Orthopaedic treatments under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cross 84 crore as demand for bone and joint care rises
Home / Genesis / Orthopaedic treatments under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cross 84 crore as demand for bone and joint care rises
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