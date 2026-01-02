Packers to start QB Clayton Tune in regular-season finale at Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for Green Bay in its regular-season finale Sunday at Minnesota with the Packers intending to rest Jordan Love as he prepares for the playoffs. HT Image

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Love has cleared concussion protocol, but isn’t expected to play against the Vikings (8-8). Green Bay (9-6-1) already is locked into the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed, so Sunday’s game has no postseason implications.

Love hasn’t played since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago on Dec. 20.

Malik Willis played the rest of the Bears game and started the Packers’ 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but he’s dealing with injuries to his shoulder and hamstring. Love practiced fully and Willis was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Packers also signed Desmond Ridder to their practice squad on Wednesday, giving them one more option. LaFleur said there’s a possibility Ridder could be active for Sunday’s game.

“Clayton Tune’s going to start, and then as far as the backup, we’re kind of working through that process right now,” LaFleur said. “Malik’s dealing with a hamstring. Obviously just got Desmond Ridder in here. We’re kind of taking it a day at a time.”

Tune signed with Green Bay’s practice squad before the season. The Packers signed Tune from their practice squad to their active roster Wednesday.

“I think he’s a guy that’s shown some pretty good promise in terms of what we’ve seen,” LaFleur said. “What an opportunity for him.”

Tune, 26, entered the Ravens game in the fourth quarter and went 1 of 4 for 8 yards with an interception. He appeared in 13 games and made one start with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him out of Houston in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He has gone 15 of 27 for 78 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. In his lone previous start, he was sacked seven times as the Cardinals gained just 58 total yards in 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 5, 2023.

LaFleur also said newly acquired cornerback Trevon Diggs “potentially” could play against the Vikings. The Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

