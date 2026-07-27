Paper leak debate intensifies as AAP, BJP spar over Haryana recruitment exams

The issue of alleged paper leaks in Haryana's recruitment examinations triggered a fresh political exchange on social media on Monday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing each other over the state's recruitment process.

AAP questions the BJP government's recruitment record, while the BJP rejects the allegations and defends its hiring process amid renewed scrutiny over examination integrity.

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AAP National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda questioned the BJP government, asking which recruitment examination conducted during its tenure had remained free from allegations of paper leaks or recruitment-related controversies. In response, the Haryana BJP rejected the allegations, accused AAP of spreading misinformation and defended the state's recruitment process.

According to AAP, more than 30 recruitment examinations conducted during the BJP government's tenure have faced allegations of paper leaks or procedural irregularities. The party cited examinations including Gram Sachiv, Clerk, Electricity Department Clerk, Excise Inspector, Agriculture Inspector, Conductor, ITI Instructor, Naib Tehsildar, HTET, Police Constable, Patwari, TGT, Dental Surgeon, Steno Typist, UDC and Junior Draftsman.

The opposition alleged that several examinations were cancelled or came under investigation following reports of irregularities, affecting candidates who had spent years preparing for recruitment tests.

Questions over recruitment process

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{{^usCountry}} AAP also questioned expenditure on maintaining examination confidentiality and security, arguing that repeated controversies raise concerns about the effectiveness of the existing system. The party asked whether repeated allegations undermine confidence in the recruitment process and what relief would be available for candidates affected by cancellations or investigations. BJP rejects allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP also questioned expenditure on maintaining examination confidentiality and security, arguing that repeated controversies raise concerns about the effectiveness of the existing system. The party asked whether repeated allegations undermine confidence in the recruitment process and what relief would be available for candidates affected by cancellations or investigations. BJP rejects allegations {{/usCountry}}

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The Haryana BJP dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and maintained that the government has provided employment opportunities to candidates on the basis of merit without recommendations or bribery. The party also accused AAP of attempting to divert attention from issues in Punjab.

Beyond the political exchange, the debate has drawn attention on social media, where many aspirants have expressed concerns over repeated controversies surrounding recruitment examinations. Candidates have raised questions about examination security, timely completion of recruitment processes and accountability in cases where recruitment exercises are delayed or cancelled.

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The political exchange has once again brought recruitment transparency and examination security into focus, with competing claims from both parties even as many job aspirants continue to seek a recruitment process that is timely, transparent and free from controversy.