...
...
Next Story

Paper leak debate intensifies as AAP, BJP spar over Haryana recruitment exams

AAP and BJP exchanged allegations over paper leaks and recruitment transparency in Haryana, with both parties defending their respective positions.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026, 15:24:03 IST
By Genesis
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The issue of alleged paper leaks in Haryana's recruitment examinations triggered a fresh political exchange on social media on Monday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing each other over the state's recruitment process.

AAP questions the BJP government's recruitment record, while the BJP rejects the allegations and defends its hiring process amid renewed scrutiny over examination integrity.
AAP questions the BJP government's recruitment record, while the BJP rejects the allegations and defends its hiring process amid renewed scrutiny over examination integrity.

AAP National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda questioned the BJP government, asking which recruitment examination conducted during its tenure had remained free from allegations of paper leaks or recruitment-related controversies. In response, the Haryana BJP rejected the allegations, accused AAP of spreading misinformation and defended the state's recruitment process.

According to AAP, more than 30 recruitment examinations conducted during the BJP government's tenure have faced allegations of paper leaks or procedural irregularities. The party cited examinations including Gram Sachiv, Clerk, Electricity Department Clerk, Excise Inspector, Agriculture Inspector, Conductor, ITI Instructor, Naib Tehsildar, HTET, Police Constable, Patwari, TGT, Dental Surgeon, Steno Typist, UDC and Junior Draftsman.

The opposition alleged that several examinations were cancelled or came under investigation following reports of irregularities, affecting candidates who had spent years preparing for recruitment tests.

Questions over recruitment process

The Haryana BJP dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and maintained that the government has provided employment opportunities to candidates on the basis of merit without recommendations or bribery. The party also accused AAP of attempting to divert attention from issues in Punjab.

Beyond the political exchange, the debate has drawn attention on social media, where many aspirants have expressed concerns over repeated controversies surrounding recruitment examinations. Candidates have raised questions about examination security, timely completion of recruitment processes and accountability in cases where recruitment exercises are delayed or cancelled.

The political exchange has once again brought recruitment transparency and examination security into focus, with competing claims from both parties even as many job aspirants continue to seek a recruitment process that is timely, transparent and free from controversy.

 
government news
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Paper leak debate intensifies as AAP, BJP spar over Haryana recruitment exams
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe