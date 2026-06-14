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Parliamentary panel reviews India-US trade ties, discusses export finance and insurance support

In a recent meeting in Raipur, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce engaged with key financial institutions to boost India-US trade relations. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 10:06 am IST
By Genesis
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A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce headed by Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen held consultations in Raipur as part of its study on India-US trade relations, with discussions focusing on financial assistance, credit availability and insurance support for agricultural and processed food exports.

The focus was on enhancing financial assistance, credit, and insurance support for agricultural and processed food exports, vital for improving competitiveness in global markets.(PTI)

The meeting was organised as part of the committee’s June 10-12 study tour covering Ahmedabad, Raipur and Bhubaneswar.

According to an official statement, committee members reviewed various aspects of bilateral trade, investment, exports, imports and economic cooperation between India and the United States.

Focus on exporters' access to finance

Representatives from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, the Agriculture Insurance Company of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) participated in the discussions.

The institutions shared information about financial services, credit products, insurance schemes and risk-management mechanisms available to exporters of agricultural and processed food products.

Committee members also discussed measures aimed at improving exporters’ access to institutional finance and insurance support.

Assessment of trade relations

The study visit is intended to help the committee gather inputs from stakeholders and officials before preparing a report on India-US trade relations.

 
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Home / Genesis / Parliamentary panel reviews India-US trade ties, discusses export finance and insurance support
Home / Genesis / Parliamentary panel reviews India-US trade ties, discusses export finance and insurance support
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