Pedalling through generations—Avon Cycles completes 75 years

Avon Cycles, one of India’s most popular bicycle brands, has completed 75 years of its journey, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth story. From its beginnings in Ludhiana to becoming a recognisable name in the bicycle industry, Avon Cycles has steadily expanded its presence across India and international markets.

As Avon Cycles celebrates 75 years, the company remains focused on innovation, global expansion, and sustainable mobility. (Avon Cycles)

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Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for its quality, reliability, and affordable mobility. Today, Avon Cycles has established itself globally as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for European and American brands, serving customers across multiple regions while continuing to invest in advanced manufacturing, automation, innovation, and sustainability.

The company’s manufacturing strength includes four manufacturing units across India and a production output of 3.2 million bicycles in FY 2024–25. This large-scale production capacity has reinforced the company's position in both domestic and international markets.

Avon Cycle’s export business has been one of the key drivers of its growth. With the first export shipment in 1964, the company has expanded its reach to more than 60 countries worldwide. Today, Avon exports over 150,000 bicycles to the UK and Europe, more than 200,000 bicycles to West Asia and Africa, and over 300,000 bicycles to the USA. To support rising international demand, the company has established a dedicated manufacturing unit for Europe and the USA, with a current production capacity of 50,000 bicycles per month. Avon is set to increase this capacity to 100,000 bicycles per month by October 2026 and further to 150,000 bicycles per month by July 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with global growth, Avon Cycles has also focused on promoting bicycles as a sustainable and environmentally friendly mode of transport. As cities around the world move towards cleaner mobility solutions, bicycles continue to play an important role in reducing emissions and encouraging healthier lifestyles. Industry experts believe this shift towards sustainable mobility is creating new opportunities for bicycle manufacturers globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with global growth, Avon Cycles has also focused on promoting bicycles as a sustainable and environmentally friendly mode of transport. As cities around the world move towards cleaner mobility solutions, bicycles continue to play an important role in reducing emissions and encouraging healthier lifestyles. Industry experts believe this shift towards sustainable mobility is creating new opportunities for bicycle manufacturers globally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Company officials state that the continued investment in manufacturing, exports, and future-ready infrastructure reflects its long-term vision for growth. The company remains committed to delivering products that meet international quality standards while staying firmly rooted in its Indian manufacturing heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Company officials state that the continued investment in manufacturing, exports, and future-ready infrastructure reflects its long-term vision for growth. The company remains committed to delivering products that meet international quality standards while staying firmly rooted in its Indian manufacturing heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As Avon Cycles celebrates 75 years, the company remains focused on innovation, global expansion, and sustainable mobility. Backed by decades of customer trust, growing export operations, and a strong manufacturing network, Avon Cycles continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading bicycle brands. Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Avon Cycles celebrates 75 years, the company remains focused on innovation, global expansion, and sustainable mobility. Backed by decades of customer trust, growing export operations, and a strong manufacturing network, Avon Cycles continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading bicycle brands. Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. {{/usCountry}}

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