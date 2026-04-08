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Pepsi Fan's Heartfelt Tribute Goes Viral - Brand Makes Her Day Special

Arunachal Pradesh creator @chellomeme turns her passion for Pepsi into viral content, catching the attention of Pepsi India.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 04:25 pm IST
By Genesis
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Sometimes, the most heartfelt passions travel farthest. Meme, aka @chellomeme from Arunachal Pradesh, is proof— turning genuine love into something that resonated across India.

Pepsi Fan's Heartfelt Tribute Goes Viral - Brand Makes Her Day Special

Her recent reel— showcasing her authentic "jhinjhin" obsession with Pepsi through playful storytelling, didn't just go viral. It caught the eye of Pepsi India, that turned a small-town creator's dream into reality.

Link to the post -

Posted from the serene hills of Arunachal Pradesh, @chellomeme's reel wasn't polished production—it was raw Pepsi love. She has built a genuine Pepsi fandom through multiple videos celebrating the brand in her unique voice. Within days, it racked up millions of views, but the real magic happened when Pepsi India's team spotted her genuine fandom.

Note To Readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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