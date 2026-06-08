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PM Modi inaugurates Namo Airport, hospital; launches 2,970 crore projects in Daman

During a one-day visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Namo Airport and Namo Hospital in Daman, launching 56 development projects worth ₹2,970 crore.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:47 pm IST
By Genesis
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Namo Airport and Namo Hospital and launched 56 development projects worth 2,970 crore during a one-day visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

PM Modi's remarks highlighted Daman's transformation into a 'Mini India' with diverse communities and growing opportunities.

The projects span sectors including healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, education, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare. The visit marked Modi's eighth trip to the Union Territory over the past decade.

The Prime Minister was welcomed in Daman with a roadshow featuring traditional cultural performances, rangoli displays, schoolchildren and local artists representing different communities. Large crowds gathered along the route carrying the national flag and placards.

Namo Airport expected to boost connectivity

Addressing a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Sports Ground, Modi said the inauguration of Namo Airport would strengthen air connectivity for the region and help position Daman on the national aviation map.

He said the airport is expected to improve connectivity with major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, creating opportunities for tourism, trade, industry and investment.

The package of 56 projects announced during the visit includes initiatives related to:

  • Healthcare infrastructure
  • Civil aviation
  • Tourism development
  • Education
  • Urban infrastructure
  • Road connectivity
  • Public welfare services

The Prime Minister said the projects would contribute to improving quality of life, creating employment opportunities and supporting long-term economic growth in the region.

Administrator highlights development

Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel, who welcomed the Prime Minister at the event, said the visit was a matter of pride for residents.

Patel said the region had witnessed significant progress in sectors such as education, healthcare, tourism and industry over the past decade. He also credited central government support and various development initiatives for accelerating growth across the Union Territory.

The event was attended by elected representatives, senior administrative officials, community leaders and residents from different parts of the Union Territory.

Modi said the newly launched projects would help strengthen connectivity, healthcare and infrastructure while creating new opportunities for young people and supporting the region's future development trajectory.

 
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Home / Genesis / PM Modi inaugurates Namo Airport, hospital; launches 2,970 crore projects in Daman
Home / Genesis / PM Modi inaugurates Namo Airport, hospital; launches 2,970 crore projects in Daman
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