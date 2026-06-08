PM Modi inaugurates Namo Airport, hospital; launches 2,970 crore projects in Daman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Namo Airport and Namo Hospital and launched 56 development projects worth ₹2,970 crore during a one-day visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

PM Modi's remarks highlighted Daman's transformation into a 'Mini India' with diverse communities and growing opportunities.

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The projects span sectors including healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, education, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare. The visit marked Modi's eighth trip to the Union Territory over the past decade.

The Prime Minister was welcomed in Daman with a roadshow featuring traditional cultural performances, rangoli displays, schoolchildren and local artists representing different communities. Large crowds gathered along the route carrying the national flag and placards.

Namo Airport expected to boost connectivity

Addressing a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Sports Ground, Modi said the inauguration of Namo Airport would strengthen air connectivity for the region and help position Daman on the national aviation map.

He said the airport is expected to improve connectivity with major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, creating opportunities for tourism, trade, industry and investment.

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{{^usCountry}} "A few years ago, when I visited you, I remarked that Daman was rapidly becoming a 'Mini India'; today, I see that—with the presence of people from Bengal on one side and Assam on the other—Daman has indeed become a living example of a 'Mini India.' The diversity here and the fact that people from various regions reside here offer a beautiful glimpse of the entire nation," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A few years ago, when I visited you, I remarked that Daman was rapidly becoming a 'Mini India'; today, I see that—with the presence of people from Bengal on one side and Assam on the other—Daman has indeed become a living example of a 'Mini India.' The diversity here and the fact that people from various regions reside here offer a beautiful glimpse of the entire nation," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister also noted that every visit to the Union Territory reflected visible progress in governance and development. Focus on healthcare infrastructure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister also noted that every visit to the Union Territory reflected visible progress in governance and development. Focus on healthcare infrastructure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another major project inaugurated during the visit was the 300-bed Namo Hospital, which the Prime Minister said would expand access to advanced healthcare facilities for local residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major project inaugurated during the visit was the 300-bed Namo Hospital, which the Prime Minister said would expand access to advanced healthcare facilities for local residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the administration, the hospital is expected to reduce the need for patients to travel to neighbouring states for specialised medical treatment and strengthen healthcare delivery within the Union Territory. Development projects across sectors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the administration, the hospital is expected to reduce the need for patients to travel to neighbouring states for specialised medical treatment and strengthen healthcare delivery within the Union Territory. Development projects across sectors {{/usCountry}}

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The package of 56 projects announced during the visit includes initiatives related to:

Healthcare infrastructure

Civil aviation

Tourism development

Education

Urban infrastructure

Road connectivity

Public welfare services

The Prime Minister said the projects would contribute to improving quality of life, creating employment opportunities and supporting long-term economic growth in the region.

Administrator highlights development

Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel, who welcomed the Prime Minister at the event, said the visit was a matter of pride for residents.

Patel said the region had witnessed significant progress in sectors such as education, healthcare, tourism and industry over the past decade. He also credited central government support and various development initiatives for accelerating growth across the Union Territory.

The event was attended by elected representatives, senior administrative officials, community leaders and residents from different parts of the Union Territory.

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Modi said the newly launched projects would help strengthen connectivity, healthcare and infrastructure while creating new opportunities for young people and supporting the region's future development trajectory.

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